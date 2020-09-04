TwitterFacebook

Luis Lopez 3.2.1. Boxing Training Camp Notes

4 September 2020
Luis Lopez
Thompson Boxing Promotions presents the second edition of 3.2.1 Boxing, this time FREE and streaming on Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, showcasing three action-packed bouts on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. 3.2.1 Boxing is a non-audience show. The card is headlined by a clash of undefeated welterweight boxers as Luis Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, battles Saul “Avatar” Bustos (12-0-1, 7KOs), of El Monte, Ca in an eight-round bout.

Lopez, who is hosting training camp in Riverside, CA, with coach Henry Ramirez, talks about his recent training camp, his matchup with Bustos, and more.

On this training camp.

“Training camp has been going really well, I have been working with my coach Henry Ramirez, and been focusing on getting to that next level. The sparring I’ve been getting has been tremendous work. I have a lot of hours of training going into this fight, so I know I’m going to be at my best.”

On fighting Saul Bustos.

“My opponent, Saul Bustos, is a good fighter who is undefeated like myself, so I know I’m in a tough fight. I believe that I will be far too much for him and I am looking to exploit his weaknesses as well as show him that he hasn’t faced the same level of opponents as I have. I know Bustos is coming with everything he’s got but I don’t believe he can beat me.

On returning to the ring after COVID-19 Shutdown.

“It is a big deal, this has been a scary situation, and I am glad to be able to get a chance to get back into the ring to restart my career. In addition, I’m excited to entertain people so they can take their mind of the world at large. In California, we have COVID, rolling blackouts and bad fires right now, when I fight, I hope I can provide a distraction for a few hours out of the day for those who love boxing.”

On fighting a Thompson Boxing card.

“Thompson Boxing has always been really good to me and have been a very professional organization. I believe they’re grooming me to be in contention for a world title, and eventually get me that shot, but first thing is first is, I have to win on September 6th. This is the type of fight I have been wanting and I am grateful to Thompson Boxing for this opportunity.”

