Omar Juarez talks sparring Gervonta Davis, quick ring return and more

4 September 2020
OMAR "EL RELAMPAGO" JUAREZ
Rising prospect Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez talked about his recent training camp, which included sparring two-division champion Gervonta Davis, and more, as he prepares to take on Dakota Linger in a special bonus feature on FOX PBC Fight Night and FOX Deportes this Sunday, September 6 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I only had a few days to rest after my last fight, which only took place a month ago,” said Juárez. “I spent the first week in Las Vegas and was able to spar Gervonta Davis, as well as some other top guys who were training out there. Sparring Gervonta was a really valuable experience. I think being able to test my skills against one of the best fighters out there is only going to help me as I go forward. I finished up training in San Antonio, with coach Rick Nunez. Overall I’m feeling really healthy and in tremendous shape.”

The 21-year-old Juárez returns to fight on FOX for the second time in less than a month, after defeating Willie Shaw by unanimous decision on August 8. Juárez plans to take full advantage of another chance on a big platform.

“All I can say is, I’m very blessed to be fighting on the FOX, the biggest stage in boxing,” said Juárez. “There are many fighters who would love to be in my situation, so I’m going to be explosive, and capitalize on another wonderful opportunity. I’m grateful.”

On Sunday, Juárez will be opposed by the 25-year-old Linger, and he will seek to continue to show the patience in the ring that he showed in beating the crafty Shaw in August.

“I’m expecting Dakota to be in the best shape of his life and I’m looking at this fight as a must-win,” said Juárez. “I’m going to see what he comes with in the early rounds and make my adjustments from there. I want to keep showing everyone my growth in the ring and display my versatility.”

Juárez has proudly represented his hometown of Brownsville, Texas throughout his career, and for years has given back to the community by mentoring young children. Ultimately, one of Juárez’s goals is to become the first world champion from Brownsville.

“I was born and raised in Brownsville, Texas, and the fan support I’ve received since turning pro has been unbelievable,” said Juárez. “As I’ve stated in the past, I want to be the first world champion to come out of Brownsville. It’s a small city but we are mighty, and I’m going to put on a great show for everyone watching back home.”

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

ABOUT UGAS VS. RAMOS
Ugas vs. Ramos will see top contender Yordenis Ugás and hard-hitting Abel Ramos square off for the vacant WBA Welterweight Championship in the main event of FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Sunday, September 6 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will see undefeated prospect Jesús Ramos taking on fellow unbeaten Esteban García in an eight-round super lightweight co-main event. Plus, rising prospect Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez steps in against Dakota Linger in an eight-round super lightweight special bonus feature.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

For more information: visit www.premierboxingchampions.com, http://www.foxsports.com/presspass/homepage and www.foxdeportes.com, follow on Twitter @PremierBoxing, @PBConFOX, @FOXSports, @FOXDeportes and @TGBPromotions become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PremierBoxingChampions, www.facebook.com/foxsports & www.facebook.com/foxdeportes.

