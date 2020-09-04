Split-T Management’s Marques Valle Weighs in for Pro debut Tomorrow Night in Kissimmee, Florida

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management’s latest signee, welterweight Marques Valle weighed in for his professional debut that will take place tomorrow evening at The Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

Valle, 21 years-old of Wesley Chapel Florida checked in at 147.8 lbs. His opponent, Jernato Harris checked in at 148.9 lbs.

Valle was a former Team USA member is the latest of Split-T Management’s Tim VanNewhouse’s growing roster of clients to make their professional debuts. Despite having less than 50 career amateur fights, Valle made it all the way to the 2020 Olympic Trials, where he impressed with his ability to consistently walk down more experienced opposition.

The show is promoted by All-Star Boxing and can be seen on Telemundo at 12 AM ET.

