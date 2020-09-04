Three Sensational Female Fights on LET BATTLE COMMENCE II

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Promoter Lee Mcallister announced earlier that there will now be three female contests on the upcoming LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, in association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK, which takes place ‘behind closed doors’ at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen and broadcast exclusively live by FITE TV on Friday 4th September 2020.

The first of these mouthwatering fights features Sheffield’s sensational Five Time National Amateur Champion Star Hollie Towl in action against reigning Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Silver Champion Jaime Bates.

Towl began boxing at the age of 11 years and during her esteemed Amateur career Towl secured numerous accolades including; East Midlands Champion 2015 – 2020, National Champion 2014-2020 at three different weight classes, East Midlands box cup champion 2018 and 2019, National association of boys and girls club champion 2019, Esker Irish box cup champion 2019, Esker Irish box cup silver medal 2018, England boxing winter box cup champion 2019, Hull box cup champion 2019 and 2020, National welterweight champion belt holder 2019 and Xbox Academy champion of champions belt holder two years running 2018-2020.

Towl was invited to join the England Boxing National Pathway Squad and has sparred WBC World Champion Terri harper and Commonwealth Champion Nina Bradley.

Towl’s opponent on the 4th September is Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Silver Champion Jaime Bates from Shrewsbury

Back in November 2019, Bates fought and beat Sophie Varley to secure the PBC International Silver Crown by a close unanimous points decision, the Judges scorecards reading; Adrian Thorne 59-57 James Ancliff 58-57 Graeme Beauly 59-56

In July Bates stepped in at the last minute to face ten time Kick Boxing World Champion Caitlin Foran on the first LET BATTLE COMMENCE event.

The fight was quite rightly declared the ‘Fight of the Night’ as it was a closely fought Battle Royale, Bates losing by a very close 58-56 points margin.

The second features Worksop’s Teen Amateur Star Ellie Coulson who steps into the ring for her first Professional contest against fellow debutante Shrewsbury’s Beccy Ferguson.

Coulson stated boxing at 12 years old and has had a stellar Amateur career, culminating in her winning numerous accolades, including; two time East Midlands champion, East Midlands box cup champion 2018 and 2019, Hull box cup champion 2019 and is the English Middleweight Champion and current belt holder.

Her opponent on the 4th September, Beccy Ferguson, comes from a very different pugilistic background to Coulson, having honed her skills within the realm of unlicensed boxing.

The final all female battle features the UK #1 and World #27 Ranked Super Flyweight Worksop’s Nicola Hopewell in action against Leeds’ Tasha Boyes.

Back on March 7th, just before the UK went into lockdown, Hopewell secured her #1 UK ranking on BoxRanking.Com, as well as secure the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Silver Crown via a sensational second round knockout victory over Ghana’s Anita Addy at the Hoops Basketball Centre in Barrow-on-Furness.

As an Amateur Hopewell, a former England Pathway Squad member, shared the ring with a host of top class fighters including Commonwealth Gold Medalist and now undefeated pro boxer Lisa Whiteside and GB boxer Tori Ellis Willetts who is on the pathway for the Olympics. During her time at the Team GB facility in Sheffield Hopewell also sparred with the likes of double Olympic Gold Medalist Nicola Adams as well as WBC International Championship Challenger Nina Bradley and IBO and WBC World Champion Terri Harper.

Hopewell’s opponent on the 4th September will be 28 year old Tasha Boyes from York, who only got into boxing a couple of years ago, after hearing about two sisters whose parents had died in the Manchester Bombing and she wanted to do something to help them in some way, so she decided to participate in a ‘White Collar’ boxing event to raise money for the orphaned sisters. Boyes continued competing successfully on the unlicensed scene, competing in further Charity events to raise funds for those more in need than herself, until earlier this year. On the 15th August Boyes will be making making her professional debut

Nicola Hopewell and Tasha Boyes careers may have been via very different routes, but come the 4th September their journeys will lead them into the very same ring.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, is headlined by Nathan Beattie versus Julio Bendana, and features the aforementioned Ellie Coulson, who will be making her professional debut against fellow debutante Beccy Ferguson from Shrewsbury, Ellie’s team mate, at the Xbox Academy in Worksop and an equally sensational teen amateur star, Hollie Towl also makes her pro debut, against Shrewsbury’s Jaime Bates, whilst another fellow Xbox teammate Worksop’s Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Flyweight International Champion Nicola Hopewell is in action for the second time this year and faces York’s Tasha Boyes, Denny’s Kevin Traynor will be hoping to extend his unbeaten record as he faces the seriously Nicaraguan Johnson Tellez and making their pro debuts against each other are Super Welterweights Samer Carol and Ben Gore and in the Heavyweight division Craig Dick and Michael Bassett.

