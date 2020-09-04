TwitterFacebook

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

4 September 2020
Yordenis Ugas
C Johnson

Top welterweight contender Yordenis Ugás returns to the ring this Saturday, September 6th, as he battles all-action Abel Ramos in a FOX PBC showcase from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Ugas is a typical blue collar worker, and raised eyebrows in March of last year when he fought then WBC Welterweight Champion Shawn Porter, losing a narrow decision. But many, Ugas included, believed he had done enough to win after 12 rounds.

The Olympic bronze medalist Ugás returned from a nearly two-year layoff in 2016 and beat then unbeaten fighters Jamal James and Bryant Perrella, as well as Thomas Dulorme, Ray Robinson and Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo.

Ugas Is presently working with Cuban trainer Ismael Salas in Las Vegas and spoke on his next fight.

“Training in Las Vegas at the Salas Boxing Academy with coach Ismael is a great time because he provides a championship atmosphere,” said Ugas. “The gym is filled with excellent fighters and the sparring I’ve gotten has been incredible. More importantly, Salas is a great teacher who knows exactly what is needed to improve my game. We got a lot done in this camp and you will see a more polished version of myself on fight night.”

 

What does Ugas think of Abel Ramos?

“Ramos is a very tough fighter who has a tremendous amount of heart, as shown in his last fight when he knocked out Perrella in the final seconds of that fight,” said Ugas. “This will be one of those fights that the fans will be talking about for many years, because we are not going to be backing up. I’m expecting an all-out war.”

 

For Ugas, this is about history.

“If I’m not mistaken, there hasn’t been a Cuban welterweight world champion since Jose Napoles in 1975,” Ugas stayed. “It will be an honor to become the first Cuban welterweight world champion of this millennium, God willing I come out victorious. Becoming a world champion is a goal I set for myself when I first started boxing, and I’m not going to let it slip by this time around. My goal is to not leave the decision in the hands of the judges, so I’ll be going for the knockout.”

There is a lot going on at welterweight, including some big fights coming up, and Ugas feels right at home.

 

“Everyone knows the welterweight division is always loaded with the best fighters in boxing, and I consider myself as one of those guys. I feel I beat Shawn Porter, so I know I belong with the elite boxers at 147 pounds. I must get past Ramos first, then I’m coming for everyone.”

Ugas is definitely one of the top fighters in the division, and you have to wonder how he would do against the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford, and Danny Garcia. Maybe, if he gets past Ramos, he will have a chance to face one of them.

