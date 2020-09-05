TwitterFacebook

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

5 September 2020
Ricky Hatton
Write For Us
Steve Wellings

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Follow Steve Wellings on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

The body punch is one of the most devastatingly effective finishes in boxing. Taking constant punches to the head might be one thing, but trying to shake off the crippling effects of a well-timed hook to the ribs or a spearing blow to the solar plexus separates the best from the rest.

Here are five of the most brutal body finishers of recent years:

Ricky Hatton

British boxing icon Ricky Hatton enjoyed a rib tickler throughout his esteemed career. In 2001, former world level operator Freddie Pendleton was left rolling around the canvas in agony. A year later Joe Hutchinson suffered a similar fate. Hatton’s downstairs assaults allowed him to erase decent opposition.

See Also

One of Hatton’s most famous body shot finishes came against Jose Luis Castillo as Ricky homed in on a shot at Floyd Mayweather. HBO announcer Jim Lampley described it as, “the perfect liver shot”.

Mike McCallum

Known as the “Bodysnatcher” Jamaican native McCallum was a brutal proponent of a withering torso attack. When Mike McCallum successfully defended his WBA title against Michael Watson in the challenger’s backyard in 1990, he left Watson utterly exhausted from repeated body shots, right on target.

Throughout his 16-year career, boxing against the likes of James Toney, Don Curry, Herol Graham and Sumbu Kalambay to name but a few, McCallum employed a keen strategy of working his opponent’s body.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr

Widely regarded as one of the masters of the body shot, Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr ended up knocking out more than 80 opponents across his career. A fair few were either finished off or severely beaten down by his stellar body work, particularly with the sweeping left hook.

Chavez’s ability to slip inside an opponent’s shots and reach the target fast and effectively, without taking anything significant in return, was the cornerstone of his long years of success.

“Irish” Micky Ward

Still revered for his unbelievable wars with rival Arturo Gatti, Lowell’s Micky Ward was a warrior through and through. While somewhat limited at times when he moved up to the highest level, Ward never lacked fighting spirit and boasted a tidy left hook to the body.

That shot was in full effect in 1997 when Ward boxed 16-0 Alfonso Sanchez. Such was the lethargy in Ward’s work, and the dominance of Sanchez’s boxing, the HBO ringside crew were calling for the fight to be stopped. That was until the seventh round when Micky pulled out a cracking left hook to the body that swiftly ended Sanchez’s evening.

Gerald McClellan

Known mostly as a feared puncher in the 1990s, Gerald McClellan’s ability to spark opponents out clean was a trademark. He was also extremely capable when it came to destroying fighters to the body too.

His 1993 WBC middleweight title defence against Jay Bell was a case in point. With barely 20 seconds on the clock, McClellan wiped out his challenger with a crunching body shot. This wasn’t the first time Gerald had put away a fighter with such force. In 1990, James Williamson was left desperately clawing for air after a McClellan left hook to the body.

Read more articles about:

vbconnectorthreadid:
975264
vbconnectorTargetForum:
94
vbconnectorcommentcountobj:
a:2:{s:12:"commentCount";i:3;s:19:"commentCountCreated";i:1599346975;}

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ringnews24 Comments
  1. Showing comments 1-3 of 3 comments
    TigerKing
    Joe Frazier body attacks were ferocious. He'd land with great power to the mid-section leaving his opponents in agony.
    A few others that come to mind are Jeff Harding, Julio Cesar Chavez, Micky Ward, Nasem Hamed.
Click here to reply to the discussion

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two COVID-19 postponements

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he can chew against Luke Campbell

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he…

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside of three rounds

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside…

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but explains why he’s different

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but…

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

3 UK PPV's in 2020 that could feature Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora

3 UK PPV's in 2020 that could feature Anthony Joshua,…

The heavyweight division is being shaken out of its Covid-induced slumber

The heavyweight division is being shaken out of its Covid-induced…

TOP STORIES

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

The body punch is one of the most devastatingly effective finishes in boxing. Taking constant punches to the head might be one thing, but trying to shake off the crippling effects of a well-timed hook to the ribs or a spearing blow to the solar plexu…

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Ever since emerging as one of the top talents from the 2012 Olympics,  Ramirez has gone on to win two titles at 140 pounds, the WBO and WBC belts. His record stands at 26-0 with 17 knockouts and he is always in an entertaining fight. But what make…

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two…

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two COVID-19 postponements

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will finally get the chance to make the second defence of his world title against Jonathan Oquendo 31-6 (19) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he can chew against Luke Campbell

Lightweight hotshot Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) looks set to face former two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) later this year. The fight will pit a young lion against an old bull in a compelling crossroads bout. The 22-yea…

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside…

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside of three rounds

2020 has been a hard year for the sport of boxing, and we are left wondering what the future is for a lot of fighters. One of those fighters is 41-year old Manny Pacquiao. Despite being a veteran in the sport, and having increasing duties as a Fil…

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but…

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but explains why he’s different

Jermell Charlo has become one of boxing’s top attractions. With a 33-1 record (17 knockouts) and an ability to talk trash and back it up, Charlo is loved by many as a fighter always in entertaining fights. Charlo has heart, as evidenced by his …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US