A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

The body punch is one of the most devastatingly effective finishes in boxing. Taking constant punches to the head might be one thing, but trying to shake off the crippling effects of a well-timed hook to the ribs or a spearing blow to the solar plexus separates the best from the rest.

Here are five of the most brutal body finishers of recent years:

Ricky Hatton

British boxing icon Ricky Hatton enjoyed a rib tickler throughout his esteemed career. In 2001, former world level operator Freddie Pendleton was left rolling around the canvas in agony. A year later Joe Hutchinson suffered a similar fate. Hatton’s downstairs assaults allowed him to erase decent opposition.

One of Hatton’s most famous body shot finishes came against Jose Luis Castillo as Ricky homed in on a shot at Floyd Mayweather. HBO announcer Jim Lampley described it as, “the perfect liver shot”.

Mike McCallum

Known as the “Bodysnatcher” Jamaican native McCallum was a brutal proponent of a withering torso attack. When Mike McCallum successfully defended his WBA title against Michael Watson in the challenger’s backyard in 1990, he left Watson utterly exhausted from repeated body shots, right on target.

Throughout his 16-year career, boxing against the likes of James Toney, Don Curry, Herol Graham and Sumbu Kalambay to name but a few, McCallum employed a keen strategy of working his opponent’s body.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr

Widely regarded as one of the masters of the body shot, Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr ended up knocking out more than 80 opponents across his career. A fair few were either finished off or severely beaten down by his stellar body work, particularly with the sweeping left hook.

Chavez’s ability to slip inside an opponent’s shots and reach the target fast and effectively, without taking anything significant in return, was the cornerstone of his long years of success.

“Irish” Micky Ward

Still revered for his unbelievable wars with rival Arturo Gatti, Lowell’s Micky Ward was a warrior through and through. While somewhat limited at times when he moved up to the highest level, Ward never lacked fighting spirit and boasted a tidy left hook to the body.

That shot was in full effect in 1997 when Ward boxed 16-0 Alfonso Sanchez. Such was the lethargy in Ward’s work, and the dominance of Sanchez’s boxing, the HBO ringside crew were calling for the fight to be stopped. That was until the seventh round when Micky pulled out a cracking left hook to the body that swiftly ended Sanchez’s evening.

Gerald McClellan

Known mostly as a feared puncher in the 1990s, Gerald McClellan’s ability to spark opponents out clean was a trademark. He was also extremely capable when it came to destroying fighters to the body too.

His 1993 WBC middleweight title defence against Jay Bell was a case in point. With barely 20 seconds on the clock, McClellan wiped out his challenger with a crunching body shot. This wasn’t the first time Gerald had put away a fighter with such force. In 1990, James Williamson was left desperately clawing for air after a McClellan left hook to the body.

