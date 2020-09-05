TwitterFacebook

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

5 September 2020
Jose Ramirez
C Johnson

Ever since emerging as one of the top talents from the 2012 Olympics,  Ramirez has gone on to win two titles at 140 pounds, the WBO and WBC belts.

His record stands at 26-0 with 17 knockouts and he is always in an entertaining fight. But what makes Ramirez unique is that he isn’t always dominant, and has had some close fights.

Such was the case this part weekend,

as Ramirez certainly didn’t have an easy time with Viktor Postol in Las Vegas, as he defended his titles.

Still, Ramirez did enough to score a majority decision, and hopefully it leads to a unification with IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor.

Ramirez had some issues with the style of Postol (31-3, 12 KO), but, that’s not a shame really. Many have, including Taylor, who defeated Postol two summers ago.

The only man to have really dominated Postol was Terence Crawford, who beat him in 2016, also in Las Vegas.

Ramirez won by scorecards of 116-112 and 115-113, with one judge having it even at 114-114. Ramirez was able to overcome the experience and size of Postol, and his youth and aggression eventually paid off.

Ramirez claims that not having a crowd to spur him on, may have affected him.

“I guess I work off the crowd, a spark and motivation that’s bigger than myself,” he said. “I felt like I was in a sparring session. But we live and learn. I’m just happy I got the win. And it’s been a long training camp, I was kind of burned out a little bit mentally, too.”

As for facing Taylor (16-0, 12 KO) in the near future, Ramirez seems to understand that he would have to be a better version of himself.

“I need to go back to what I do best, being myself. I think I can show more,” he told Bernardo Osuna post-fight. “When I come across Josh Taylor, I’m gonna show it.”

That fight would be for all the marbles at 140 pounds. And one of the biggest in all of boxing.

To date, there have only been four undisputed champions in the history of men’s boxing during the four-belt era:

  • Bernard Hopkins and Jermain Taylor at middleweight
  • Terence Crawford at junior welterweight
  • Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight.

So Ramirez vs. Taylor would certainly be a dandy, but who do you favor? Many are going with Taylor, simply because Ramirez has appeared to struggle and some fights, including Postol and Jose Zepeda.

Meanwhile, Taylor has shown himself to be a very versatile fighter, as evidenced by his big victory to date in defeating former champion Regis Prograis. His size and boxing ability makes him a threat for anyone.

But Ramirez’s knockout of Maurice Hooker last year was electric. And that performance reminds us why he’s dangerous. His fight with Taylor should be a shoot-out.

