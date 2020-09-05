FREE Live Boxing stream announced for Samir Ziani vs Alex Dilmaghani

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hennessy Sports are excited to announce the extension of it’s successful partnership with leading boxing digital publisher Seconds Out for this Saturday’s show headlined with the European Super-Featherweight Championship showdown between Samir Ziani and Alex Dilmaghani.

Seconds Out will broadcast the undercard exclusively live on the YouTube channel youtube.com/boxing from 6.30pm starting with Birmingham’s undefeated super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo, then Sevenoaks unbeaten middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr., followed by the red-hot Irish lightweight talent Stevie McKenna.

The show will take place at the LS Live TV studio in Wakefield with the Ziani-Dilmaghani main event televised exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 at 10pm followed by the all-action cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain. The undercard fights will again all feature in some capacity in the programme.

During fight week, Seconds Out will produce original content for its exclusive Boxing Unlocked series to capture behind the scenes footage of the fighters’ and their camps as they quarantine in the fight hotel.

The content will be available free-to-watch to watch at Seconds Out YouTube channel: youtube.com/boxing

Promoter Mick Hennessy, who brokered the agreement with Seconds Out for his event two weeks ago – headlined by Shakan Pitters against Chad Sugden for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship – is thrilled to continue the partnership.

He said, “I was delighted with the original content produced by the Seconds Out team for the build up to Pitters v Sugden and look forward to them joining us for a great show this Saturday night headlined with Alex’s challenge for the European Super-Featherweight title. The whole undercard featuring Idris, Michael and Stevie can be viewed exclusively live on the Seconds Out YouTube channel and then switch over to the main event live on Channel 5 between Samir and Alex plus Isaac and again an opportunity to see the undercard. For the boxing fan, this is great news as it will guarantee that they will get to see every fight live on the night.”

“As a forward-thinking digital brand, Seconds Out is continually looking to create added value for our viewers,” said SO Director of Content Danny Flexen. “Providing boxing fans with the opportunity to watch an exciting set of fights, live and at no cost, is the latest example of this. We are grateful to Channel 5 and Hennessy Sports for their assistance in giving back to the boxing community in these extraordinary times.”

Presented by Mick Hennessy for Hennessy Sports in association with Ladbrokes, Infinitum, Numan and Everlast, Crayford’s Alex Dilmaghani’s challenge for the European Super-Featherweight Championship against the reigning Champion Samir Ziani from France headlines the card. Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain – hot off a third round KO win just under two weeks ago after two years out of the ring – returns to action in an eight-round contest against Wolverhampton’s Matt Sen. Unbeaten Sevenoaks middleweight hot-shot Michael Hennessy Jr. continues on his march towards his first pro title and takes on Stoke-on-Trent’s Jamie Stewart in a six-round contest. One of the world’s hottest emerging young talents, Stevie McKenna from Monaghan, Ireland, based out of California, makes his first pro appearance on UK soil when he takes on Glasgow’s Gary McGuire over six-rounds at lightweight. Birmingham’s undefeated Idris Virgo lit up social media with his sensational one-punch body KO in his last fight and now returns to face Manchester’s Scott Williams at super-welterweight. Finally, Bexleyheath’s Sam Cantwell, son of the former British Flyweight Champion, Mickey, faces Westbrook’s Ricky Leach over six-rounds at super-flyweight.

