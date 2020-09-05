Samir Ziani and Alex Dilmaghani receive Covid-19 results plus weigh-in results

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hennessy Sports are delighted to announce that all boxers, trainers and staff participating in the event tomorrow (Saturday 5 September) at the LS Studio in Wakefield have tested negative for COVID-19.

The main event features Samir Ziani versus Alex Dilmaghani for the Super-Featherweight Championship of Europe, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 from 10pm tomorrow.

All boxers officially weighed in today at the Holiday Inn, Wakefield:

THE SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP OF EUROPE

12 x 3 Rounds at 9st 4lb (130lb)

Samir Ziani 9st 3lb 6oz (129.6lb)

vs.

Alex Dilmaghani 9st 3lb 4oz (129.4lb)

8 x 3 Minute Rounds Cruiserweight Contest

Isaac Chamberlain 14st 9lb (205lb)

vs.

Matt Sen 14st 9lb 2oz (205.2lb)

6 x 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

Michael Hennessy Jr. 11st 4lb 4oz (158.4lb)

vs.

Jamie Stewart 11st 2lb 4oz (156.4lb)

6 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Lightweight Contest

Stephen McKenna 10st 9lb 9oz (149.9lb)

vs.

Gary McGuire 10st 10lb 12oz (150.12lb)

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Welterweight Contest

Idris Virgo 11st 13lb 8oz (167.8lb)

vs.

Scott Williams 12st 2lb 8oz (170.8lb)

Samir Ziani vs. Alex Dilmaghani plus Isaac Chamberlain is exclusively LIVE on free-to-air Channel 5 on Saturday night from 10pm. Watch the whole undercard LIVE and free on the Seconds Out You Tube Channel youtube.com/secondsout from 6.30pm.

Presented by Mick Hennessy for Hennessy Sports in association with Ladbrokes, Infinitum, Numan and Everlast, Crayford’s Alex Dilmaghani’s challenge for the European Super-Featherweight Championship against the reigning Champion Samir Ziani from France headlines the card. Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain – hot off a third round KO win just under two weeks ago after two years out of the ring – returns to action in an eight-round contest against Wolverhampton’s Matt Sen. Unbeaten Sevenoaks middleweight hot-shot Michael Hennessy Jr. continues on his march towards his first pro title and takes on Stoke-on-Trent’s Jamie Stewart in a six-round contest. One of the world’s hottest emerging young talents, Stevie McKenna from Monaghan, Ireland, based out of California, makes his first pro appearance on UK soil when he takes on Glasgow’s Gary McGuire over six-rounds at lightweight. Birmingham’s undefeated Idris Virgo lit up social media with his sensational one-punch body KO in his last fight and now returns to face Manchester’s Scott Williams at super-welterweight.

Bexleyheath’s Sam Cantwell six-round super-flyweight fight against Westbrook’s Ricky Leach has been cancelled after Leach withdrew from the contest.

For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports

