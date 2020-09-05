The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Red hot Irish prospect Stevie McKenna has come out all-guns-blazing at his American rival Ryan Garcia just hours before the KO King’s debut in a UK ring tonight. Watch in the UK and Ireland on free-to-air Channel 5 from 10pm or for free around the world on Seconds Out YouTube from 7pm (GMT) 2pm (ET).

The undefeated Monaghan super-lightweight takes on Gary McGuire at the LS Live TV studio in Wakefield, as he aims to take his record to 5-0. But it’s the simmering tensions that has reached boiling point between McKenna and Garcia that has captured the attentions of fans around the world.

In an exclusive interview with Hennessy Sports partner Seconds Out, McKenna and his father and co-trainer Fergal, explosively reveal exactly what really happened in that infamous sparring session; the real reason behind the Twitter spat; the vicious and nasty messages sent by Garcia and a future fight between them.

Here are some of the more hard-hitting comments in the interview:

Stevie on Garcia as a fighter…

He hasn’t fought anyone that puts it on him…once that day comes he will fall and he will get beat

Stevie on Garcia sending spiteful messages…

He’s the kind of guy that likes to HIDE behind a phone and send messages.

Stevie on ‘that’ sparring session…

He fights like a COWARD, cowards always get exposed

I was wearing 16oz gloves…and this pre-Madonna is wearing a pair of 14oz wee small little gloves

He was supposed to do six rounds but jumped out after four after taking beatdown and then never wanted to spar again

Fergal added…

He doesn’t like getting his hair tossed…He’s the type of fighter if you laid a glove on him and their all glazy, he’d almost start crying

Stevie on a future fight between him and Garcia…

It’s personal yes…I’d love to get him. I’d bash him up.

Samir Ziani vs. Alex Dilmaghani plus Isaac Chamberlain is exclusively LIVE on free-to-air Channel 5 on Saturday night from 10pm. Watch the whole undercard LIVE and free on the Seconds Out You Tube Channel youtube.com/secondsout from 7pm.

