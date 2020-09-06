TwitterFacebook

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides update on Tyson Fury bout

6 September 2020
Eddie-Hearn-Anthony-Joshua
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Promoter Eddie Hearn remains optimistic that crowds will be able to attend the unified heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at the O2 Arena in London on December 12.

The global coronavirus pandemic has meant boxing shows in the UK have taken place without an audience in recent months, greatly impacting the revenue available to promoters.

But the Matchroom Boxing boss said the fight will still go ahead even if there is no live gate.

See Also

“Someone said to me last night: ‘Presumably, if you can’t get crowds back, AJ won’t fight.’ No, AJ will fight behind closed doors if he has to this year,” Hearn said.

“He must fight. He’s progressing as a fighter, he’s learning all the time, he’s challenging himself. He doesn’t want to sit on the shelf.

“We believe through the pilot schemes that we’ll run in September and then fans coming back in October, there’s a good chance that Anthony Joshua can have a strong crowd at the O2 on Dec. 12.

“That’s the target date for that fight. Things are nearly wrapped up with Pulev’s team as well for that date. Hopefully we can build towards a massive finish to the year.”

Hearn created a successful series of televised shows in his own garden without an audience, colloquially known as ‘Eddie Hearn’s House Party Vols.1-4’.

The other fights Hearn is working on finalising before the end of the year are Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte’s rematch against Alexander Povetkin.

The working date for Usyk-Chisora is late October, while Whyte is expected to get his change to avenge his fifth-round knockout loss to Povetkin in November.

Both fights should be officially announced in the coming weeks.

The other big deal in the pipeline is the highly anticipated clash between Joshua and WBC counterpart Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21).

A two-fight deal has been agreed to in principle with the fights set to take place in 2021.

Joshua, 30, has not fought since December when he avenged his shock sixth-round knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York in June last year with a wide 12-round unanimous decision win in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old Fury is coming off a seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder in their rematch in Las Vegas last February. He owes the American knockout artist a third fight before the Joshua clash can come to fruition.

It’s a fight that Hearn says has to happen as it would bring together Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO titles with Fury’s green belt to determine the number one heavyweight of the current era.

“Fury against AJ’s a must,” Hearn said. “I saw the comments [by Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren], ‘They don’t want it, they don’t want it.’

“You have to understand: Why would you not want the fight that’s the biggest ever for British boxing history?”

He added: “I spoke to [Fury’s co-promoter] Bob Arum. We’ve been having some deep conversations about that fight all week. Actually, me and Bob are ready to move forward and close that fight now.”

Read more articles about: , , ,

vbconnectorthreadid:
975294
vbconnectorTargetForum:
94
vbconnectorcommentcountobj:
a:2:{s:12:"commentCount";i:0;s:19:"commentCountCreated";i:1599364400;}

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides update on Tyson Fury bout

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides…

Terence Crawford says recognition will come only after he has hung up the gloves

Terence Crawford says recognition will come only after he has…

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two COVID-19 postponements

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he can chew against Luke Campbell

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he…

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside of three rounds

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside…

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but explains why he’s different

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but…

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

TOP STORIES

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides…

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides update on Tyson Fury bout

Promoter Eddie Hearn remains optimistic that crowds will be able to attend the unified heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. The global coronavirus pand…

Terence Crawford says recognition will come only after he has…

Terence Crawford says recognition will come only after he has hung up the gloves

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) is hoping to return to the ring before the end of the year with former world champion Kell Brook 39-2 (27) being eyed as a potential opponent. The global coronavirus pandemic has meant tha…

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

The body punch is one of the most devastatingly effective finishes in boxing. Taking constant punches to the head might be one thing, but trying to shake off the crippling effects of a well-timed hook to the ribs or a spearing blow to the solar plexu…

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Ever since emerging as one of the top talents from the 2012 Olympics,  Ramirez has gone on to win two titles at 140 pounds, the WBO and WBC belts. His record stands at 26-0 with 17 knockouts and he is always in an entertaining fight. But what make…

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two…

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two COVID-19 postponements

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will finally get the chance to make the second defence of his world title against Jonathan Oquendo 31-6 (19) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he can chew against Luke Campbell

Lightweight hotshot Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) looks set to face former two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) later this year. The fight will pit a young lion against an old bull in a compelling crossroads bout. The 22-yea…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US