Rotunda Rumble IV heads to Dubai next month

6 September 2020
Rotunda Rumble IV
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The must-see Rotunda Rumble IV event will be produced by D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global – and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Kazakh hero Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KOs) is back following his impressive stoppage win over Andrei Isayeu in Almaty a fortnight ago, while Hughes (21-5-2, 4 KOs) returns after his incredible upset win against former world title challenger Jono Carroll on a stacked #MTKFightNight last month.

Elsewhere on next month’s superb card, amateur sensation Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-awaited professional debut, rising star Cesar Mateo Tapia (12-0, 7 KOs) is back, the always-exciting Rohan Date (12-0-1, 9 KOs) returns, Liverpool talent Blane Hyland (3-0) competes, and Faizan Anwar (3-0, 3 KOs) goes in search for another stoppage win when he faces the experienced JR Mendoza.

Ahmed A. Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said: “I’m delighted to announce another huge edition of the Rotunda Rumble. We’ve seen some incredible events in this region over the past year, and it’s an honour to return to the prestigious Caesars Bluewaters Dubai with another stellar card.

“Big time boxing has been missing from Dubai for the past six months due to the pandemic, so we can’t wait to have it return in a massive way with this fantastic event full of boxing superstars.

“The main event sees two exciting lightweights square off as Viktor Kotochigov faces Maxi Hughes, plus we have the much-anticipated debut of Hovhannes Bachkov, which is sure to be an occasion not to be missed.

“Unbeaten quartet Cesar Mateo Tapia, Rohan Date, Faizan Anwar and Blane Hyland all return too, so we can’t wait for next month as this is certain to be yet another spectacular event to grace Dubai.”

Further news on the upcoming Rotunda Rumble IV card will be revealed in the coming weeks.

