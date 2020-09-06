TwitterFacebook

Thompson’s 3.2.1. Boxing Documentary Showcasing Behind the Scenes Coverage

6 September 2020
Thompson's 3.2.1. Boxing
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Thompson Boxing Promotions presents a mini documentary on the second edition of 3.2.1 Boxing, this time FREE and streaming on Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook  and YouTube pages, showcasing three action-packed bouts on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The mini documentary will show footage of behind the scenes coverage as the fighters prepare for battle.

3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event
Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. 3.2.1 Boxing is a non-audience show. The card is headlined by a clash of undefeated welterweight boxers as Luis Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, battles Saul “El Chicano” Bustos (12-0-1, 7 KOs), of El Monte, Ca in an eight-round bout.

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

3.2.1 Boxing is sponsored by Thompson Building Materials, transforming spaces in beautiful places; by Omega Product International, the leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; by Henry / Fortifiber, moisture system control as easy as 1,2,3; and by Makita, rule the outdoors.

For more information, regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. You can also follow the conversation on social media, please use #321Boxing and #ThompsonBoxing.

Please check our Facebook Page, watch our YouTube channel on Thompson Boxing TV, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @ThompsonBoxing.

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides…

Terence Crawford says recognition will come only after he has…

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he…

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside…

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but…

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides update on Tyson Fury bout

Promoter Eddie Hearn remains optimistic that crowds will be able to attend the unified heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. The global coronavirus pand…

Terence Crawford says recognition will come only after he has hung up the gloves

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) is hoping to return to the ring before the end of the year with former world champion Kell Brook 39-2 (27) being eyed as a potential opponent. The global coronavirus pandemic has meant tha…

A look at the best body punchers in boxing history

The body punch is one of the most devastatingly effective finishes in boxing. Taking constant punches to the head might be one thing, but trying to shake off the crippling effects of a well-timed hook to the ribs or a spearing blow to the solar plexu…

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Ever since emerging as one of the top talents from the 2012 Olympics,  Ramirez has gone on to win two titles at 140 pounds, the WBO and WBC belts. His record stands at 26-0 with 17 knockouts and he is always in an entertaining fight. But what make…

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two COVID-19 postponements

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will finally get the chance to make the second defence of his world title against Jonathan Oquendo 31-6 (19) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he can chew against Luke Campbell

Lightweight hotshot Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) looks set to face former two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) later this year. The fight will pit a young lion against an old bull in a compelling crossroads bout. The 22-yea…

