Thompson’s 3.2.1. Boxing Documentary Showcasing Behind the Scenes Coverage

Thompson Boxing Promotions presents a mini documentary on the second edition of 3.2.1 Boxing, this time FREE and streaming on Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, showcasing three action-packed bouts on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The mini documentary will show footage of behind the scenes coverage as the fighters prepare for battle.

3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event

Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. 3.2.1 Boxing is a non-audience show. The card is headlined by a clash of undefeated welterweight boxers as Luis Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, battles Saul “El Chicano” Bustos (12-0-1, 7 KOs), of El Monte, Ca in an eight-round bout.

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

3.2.1 Boxing is sponsored by Thompson Building Materials, transforming spaces in beautiful places; by Omega Product International, the leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; by Henry / Fortifiber, moisture system control as easy as 1,2,3; and by Makita, rule the outdoors.

