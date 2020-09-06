TwitterFacebook

Tonight Luis Lopez and Saul Bustos Promise Fireworks on Thompsons 3.2.1. Boxing Show

6 September 2020
Thompson's 3.2.1. Boxing
Tonight, undefeated prospects, Luis Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, and Saul “El Chicano” Bustos (12-0-1, 7 KOs), of El Monte, Ca, promise fireworks as they headline Thompson Boxing Promotions 3.2.1 Boxing event this Sunday, September 5, 2020. Lopez vs. Bustos, an 8-round main event bout, will be in the welterweight division.

Thompson Boxing Promotions 3.2.1 Boxing streams for free on Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, showcasing three action-packed bouts on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

“I hope Bustos is ready for a war because I’m going to be coming hard from the opening bell,” Luis Lopez said. “Everyone knows I like to let my hands go and it will be no different tonight. If I get Bustos hurt, I’m taking him out.”

“I’m going to be dropping bombs tonight,” said Saul Bustos. “I can’t wait to dig my fists into Lopez’ body. I respect Lopez, but this is the hurt game, and I’m coming to do some damage.”

“Whenever you have two undefeated fighters putting everything on the line to be great, fans can expect a good action-packed fight,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “This will be the situation tonight when Bustos and Lopez go to war.”

3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event
Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. 3.2.1 Boxing is a non-audience show. The co-main event will feature George “El Yuyu” Acosta (9-1, 1 KO) vs. Esteban “Stone Hands” Munoz (2-0, 2 KOs) in a 6-round welterweight bout. The opening bout will showcase Katsuma “El Cuate Japonecito” Akitsugi (3-0, 1 KO) vs. David Angeles (1-2).

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

3.2.1 Boxing is sponsored by Thompson Building Materials, transforming spaces in beautiful places; by Omega Product International, the leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; by Henry / Fortifiber, moisture system control as easy as 1,2,3; and by Makita, rule the outdoors.

For more information, regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. You can also follow the conversation on social media, please use #321Boxing and #ThompsonBoxing.

Please check our Facebook Page, watch our YouTube channel on Thompson Boxing TV, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @ThompsonBoxing.

