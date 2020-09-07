TwitterFacebook

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

7 September 2020
Luke Campbell. Photo credit: Daily Mail
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) has promised to stop Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) if the fight between the duo can be made later this year.

Contracts are yet to be signed but the fight is expected to take place at a venue to be confirmed in California on November 17.

The 32-year-old Yorkshire southpaw is coming off a 12-round decision loss to unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) in August last year.

“Hopefully we’ve got a date in November,” Campbell told Sky Sports. “We’re looking around the 14th, so hopefully we can move on that date soon.

“For me, it’s done. That’s the guy who I’m facing.

“He’s the one that’s there to win, because he’s the up and coming guy, but I’m excited by this opportunity to show the world what I’m really capable of doing.

“I see me just breaking him down and stopping him.”

Garcia, 22, is a rising star of the lightweight division but Campbell believes he is yet to face anyone with his experience and pedigree.

“My opposition have been levels above what he’s had to face so far,” the 2012 Olympic gold medallist said.

“In my 17th fight, I fought a three-weight world champion in [Jorge] Linares, who at that time was in his prime and was also in the top 10 pound-for-pound list as well. It’s a fight I thought I won.

“Then fighting Lomachenko who is ranked pound-for-pound No 1 in the world. I’ve had experience being in there with world opposition. Class guys. All that does for me is grow my confidence, makes me believe in myself.

“Coming from my last performance, I know I can be so much better than that, and now this is my opportunity to go and prove it.”

Not surprisingly, Garcia doesn’t rate Campbell’s performance against Lomachenko.

“I’ve never seen a competitor that is happy he lost and that’s Luke Campbell… If I lost to Loma you wouldn’t see me going around flaunting that ‘I did good’. I would want to run it right back,” he wrote on social media.

Campbell says he has no concerns about fighting in America.

“At the moment, there’s no fans, but I guess you never know,” he said. “The location will be California.

“I’ve always enjoyed going out there to America. I enjoy California, I think it’s a great place and there will be some great preparation there for me as well.”

If he wins the fight, Campbell will put himself in line for a shot at the winner of the unification title fight between Lomachenko and IBF champion Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) in Las Vegas on October 17.

“It’s the best fighting the best and this is what boxing is for me,” said Campbell. “I’ve never ducked a fight. I want to face the best, because I want to see what I’m made of. I want to see how far I can go.

“The longer the fight goes I just see Lomachenko becoming more stronger during the fight. Lopez is a great fighter, got some great skills. It’s boxing, you never know.

“I’d love that match-up [against Lopez]. I’m good friends with him and his dad, but it would be a fantastic fight.”

