Marques Valle needs just 93 seconds to win Pro Debut

7 September 2020
Marques Valle
Marques Valle made a splash in his pro debut, as the 21 year-old Welterweight needed just 93 seconds to take out Jernato Harris this past Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

The former Team USA member is the latest of Split-T Management’s Tim VanNewhouse’s growing roster of clients to make their professional debuts. Despite having less than 50 career amateur fights, Valle made it all the way to the 2020 Olympic Trials, where he impressed with his ability to consistently walk down more experienced opposition.

Valle dropped Harris with a hard body shot in the opening minute of the contest. Valle ended things by landing a barrage of punches that was punctuated by a vicious left to the body that had Harris riding in pain under the bottom rope, and the fight was stopped at 1:33.

Valle of Wesley Chapel, Florida is 1-0 with one knockout.

