TwitterFacebook

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver vs Oleksandr Usyk for inaugural belt

7 September 2020
Tony Bellew
Bellew looks confident ahead of the May 5th rematch.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Retired former world champion Tony Bellew is in favour of creating a new division in boxing between cruiserweight and heavyweight.

Last month manager and matchmaker Don Majeski put forward a proposal at the WBC convention calling for a new weight class for smaller heavyweights to compete in.

Bellew started his career at light heavyweight before moving up to the cruiserweight division where he claimed the WBC 200-pound crown.

See Also

He had two bouts at heavyweight, knocking out David Haye in back-to-back fights before moving back down to cruiserweight to face undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk, losing in eight.

“I am a fighter who fought obviously at light heavyweight,” Bellew told talkSPORT Fight Night.

“I boiled down to that weight category and then jumped up immediately and went to cruiserweight.

“I’ve done it, so I understand how tough the weight jump is.

“The difference in all the other weight categories is minimal – 4lbs, 3lbs, sometimes 6lbs.

“The weight jump from light heavyweight to cruiserweight is from 175lbs to 200lbs – that’s 25lbs.

“That’s just too much. I get what Don Majeski’s saying because in the current game at heavyweight the big boys are too big and the smaller heavyweights are not able to compete with the bigger boys.

“As great as some of them are – the likes of Oleksandr Usyk – it’s looked at now that he’s not gonna be able to compete with the monsters.

“Not because of his boxing ability, purely because of his size…

“Here’s where my thinking goes with the WBC, and I’ve said this to Mauricio Sulaiman the WBC president.

“I actually like the divisions going from 175lbs up to 190lbs [instead of 200lbs].

“That will make it a bit better for the guys who are struggling at light heavyweight but are not monster cruiserweights.

“Then, if I had my way, I would go from 190lbs to 220lbs. You’re looking at the ‘small heavyweights’.

“I would’ve fallen into that category quite comfortably, Oleksandr Usyk falls into that category quite comfortably.

“Deontay Wilder falls into that category quite comfortably, David Haye falls into that category quite comfortably.”

A number of years ago the WBC raised the prospect of creating a super heavyweight division but the idea was widely panned by fans and pundits who saw it as devaluing the history of the iconic heavyweight division.

Bellew agrees.

“You can’t mess around, you can’t have a ‘super-heavyweight’ in boxing,” he said.

“There’s one heavyweight division, that’s all there should ever be, you can’t go messing around with the names of them.

“People say, ‘Well, what would you call it?’

“I would say you go to cruiserweight [at 190lbs] and maybe ‘super-cruiserweight’ [at 220lbs].

“Something of that ilk. You can’t ever have a ‘super-heavyweight’ division, it’s not reasonable, it’s ridiculous.

“This weight class we’re looking to bring in is the perfect thing and if I had complete control of something like this, the first match-up I would look to do would be Deontay Wilder vs Oleksandr Usyk for the belt.

“It’s an amazing fight, the division would be relevant immediately with a fight of that magnitude.”

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua suggests Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua suggests Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver vs Oleksandr Usyk for inaugural belt

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver…

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Jamel Herring considering hanging up the gloves after Carl Frampton fight

Jamel Herring considering hanging up the gloves after Carl Frampton…

Junior Fa confirms Deontay Wilder bicep injury ahead of Tyson Fury rematch

Junior Fa confirms Deontay Wilder bicep injury ahead of Tyson…

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides update on Tyson Fury bout

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua suggests Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Anthony Joshua suggests Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has questioned why it took so long for Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to win a world title, suggesting the reigning WBC heavyweight champion is nearing the end of his career. Fury, now 32, had his firs…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Plans are underway to match IBF number 13 ranked super featherweight Bruno ‘The Tanzanian Terminator’ Tarimo 25-2-1 (5) with undefeated Australian Olympian Paul Fleming 26-0 (17) in October in Australia. The 25-year-old Tarimo, who fights out of A…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) has promised to stop Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) if the fight between the duo can be made later this year. Contracts are yet to be signed but the fight is expected to take place at a venue…

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver…

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver vs Oleksandr Usyk for inaugural belt

Retired former world champion Tony Bellew is in favour of creating a new division in boxing between cruiserweight and heavyweight. Last month manager and matchmaker Don Majeski put forward a proposal at the WBC convention calling for a new weight …

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) looks unlikely to return to the ring this year. British super middleweights Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) and Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) were both touted as possible opponents, but n…

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Welterweight Yordenis Ugas 26-4 (12) claimed the WBA ‘regular’ title with a 12-round split decision won over Abel Ramos 26-4-2 (20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night. The fight was broadcast live as the main event…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US