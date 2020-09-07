TwitterFacebook

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

7 September 2020
XkZ1gjPw
Yordenis Ugas vs Abel Ramos. Photo credit: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions
Anthony Cocks

Welterweight Yordenis Ugas 26-4 (12) claimed the WBA ‘regular’ title with a 12-round split decision won over Abel Ramos 26-4-2 (20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

The fight was broadcast live as the main event on FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes.

The 34-year-old Miami-based Cuban was the busier boxer throughout the fight, peppering Ramos with his jab and increasingly mixing in power shots as the rounds wore on.

Ramos, 29, from Casa Grande, Arizona, was game but a step behind throughout the contest.

The only surprise in the fight were the judges’ scorecards. Judges Edward Hernandez Sr and Zachary Young both scored the bout 115-113 for Ugas, while Lou Moret turned in a card of 117-111 for Ramos.

To the untrained eye, it looked like a clear-cut victory to Ugas.

“I set a goal when I was a child back in Cuba to become a world champion and I accomplished that goal tonight,” said Ugas.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me along the way. Ramos was a very tough opponent and I knew it was not going to be easy, but I wasn’t going to let this opportunity slip away.”

After a feeling out round, Ugas landed 10 jabs or more in the next 11 rounds according to CompuBox. In total, Ugas threw a career-high 504 jabs, landing 160, also a career-high.

In round three, Ramos landed a left hook at the end of an exchange that appeared to buckle Ugas, but he was unable to hurt Ugas on his follow up attack. By round four, Ramos’ left eye began swelling from the onslaught of jabs and right hands.

Ugas continued to mix up his attack as the fight wore on, dragging Ramos into centre ring for big exchanges at the end of rounds five and six. In round nine, Ugas began to fight from a closer distance and focused even more on attacking the body, even though he took some return fire from Ramos for his troubles.

While Ramos was able to rock Ugas late in round 12, Ugas was able to make it to the final bell to claim the win.

“I came into this fight in the best shape of my life and it showed,” said Ugas. “Now that I’m a world champion, I want all the big names in the welterweight division.”

In the co-feature junior welterweight prospect Jesus Ramos (13-0, 12 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Esteban Garcia 14-1 (6) in two rounds.

The 19-year-old nephew of Abel Ramos showed off the considerable power that has helped him earn a 92% knockout rate in his early pro career. Ramos used his jab early to try to find the distance for his offense, while Garcia had some success countering his aggressive opponent in the first round.

In round two southpaw Ramos found a lane for a big left hand and immediately buckled Garcia with the powerful shot. Garcia was able to stay on his feet and attempted to hold to survive the round, but was eventually hurt again with a follow-up flurry from Ramos.

That final flurry prompted referee Rudy Barragan to jump in and halt the action, giving Ramos the TKO victory 2:45 into the second round.

“I’m happy with my performance tonight,” Ramos said. “We wanted to make a statement and I think I did that tonight. I thought Garcia was going to come out to fight but I was more than ready and it showed in the ring.”

