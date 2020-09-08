TwitterFacebook

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in play for October down under

8 September 2020
Bruno Tarimo
Bruno Tarimo
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Plans are in the works for IBF World rated Super Featherweight star Bruno “The Tanzanian Terminator” Tarimo to defend his IBF International 130lb crown against undefeated Australian Olympian Paul Fleming in October in Australia.

“We are working on that fight with all terms agreed upon except location,” Tony Tolj Tarimos manager. “It would be a great fight for Australian boxing.”

The fight promoter will be up start Dream Time promotions & the fights location is still up in the air at this point due to the on going pandemic, it was originally slated to take place in Sydney but recent restrictions the fight has been forced to be relocated with Brisbane and Canberra as the leading candidates.

Tarimo (25-2, 5 KOs), 25, who signed with Oceania Boxing Supremo Tony Tolj 18 months ago has been on a hot streak remaining undefeated in 4 fights from 4 starts in enemy territory, defeating Olympian Joel Brunker, IBF International Champion Serif Gurdijelac, World rated Nathaniel May.

Tarimo opened about about the fight.

“I fight for my family and for my people of Tanzania and thank god for my blessings & all the opportunities I have got since I have been in Australia. I have improved so much under coach Tony Nobbs and my training partners Jason and Andrew Moloney, I just can’t wait to fight.”

Fleming 26-0, a 12-year professional boxing veteran and former Olympian, has fought the whos who in the Super Featherweight division and after a 2-year sabbatical is looking to take Tarimos World ranking. Fleming is not deterred by the Location as “Showtime” is no stranger to travelling as he has fought all over the world, Hong Kong, Phillipines, Macao, America

Both fighters will be looking to come away victorious and climb the 130lbs IBF ladder and meet King Pin Jo Jo Diaz.

