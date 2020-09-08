Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Plans are underway to match IBF number 13 ranked super featherweight Bruno ‘The Tanzanian Terminator’ Tarimo 25-2-1 (5) with undefeated Australian Olympian Paul Fleming 26-0 (17) in October in Australia.

The 25-year-old Tarimo, who fights out of Australia, will be defending his IBF International 130-pound crown.

Tarimo made a name for himself when he defeated world-rated Billel ‘Babyface’ Dib on points in his Australian debut in March 2018. Although he lost the immediate rematch by decision five months later, he has since strung together four wins including victories over world-rated Nathaniel May, Olympian Joel Brunker and IBF International champion Serif Gurdijelac.

Manager Tony Tolj said the fight would highlight the best of Aussie boxing.

“We are working on that fight with all terms agreed upon except location,” he said. “It would be a great fight for Australian boxing.”

The venue for the fight was expected to be in Sydney, New South Wales, however state-based restrictions imposed due to the global coronavirus pandemic have meant that the promoter, Dream Time Promotions, are looking interstate.

Venues are currently being canvassed in Brisbane, Queensland, and Canberra in the Australian Capital Territory.

Last month Townsville in North Queensland hosted the Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu fight, an event that attracted around 16,000 people with social distancing measures in place.

Tarimo signed with Tolj 18 months ago and has been a regular sparring partner for world-ranked Moloney twins Jason and Andrew at their headquarters in Kingscliff on the northern New South Wales coast.

“I fight for my family and for my people of Tanzania and thank god for my blessings and all the opportunities I have got since I have been in Australia,” Tarimo said.

“I have improved so much under coach Tony Nobbs and my training partners Jason and Andrew Moloney, I just can’t wait to fight.”

The superbly talented Fleming, 32, is a 12-year veteran who fights out of the southpaw stance. His last fight was an eight-round decision over experienced Thai Panya Uthok in December 2018.

The winner of Tarimo vs Fleming will move up the rankings and keep themselves in the mix for a shot at IBF champion JoJo Diaz 31-1 (15).