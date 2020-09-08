TwitterFacebook

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

8 September 2020
EhT0BGuXcAM8c6d
Bruno Tarimo lands on Nathaniel May.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Plans are underway to match IBF number 13 ranked super featherweight Bruno ‘The Tanzanian Terminator’ Tarimo 25-2-1 (5) with undefeated Australian Olympian Paul Fleming 26-0 (17) in October in Australia.

The 25-year-old Tarimo, who fights out of Australia, will be defending his IBF International 130-pound crown.

Tarimo made a name for himself when he defeated world-rated Billel ‘Babyface’ Dib on points in his Australian debut in March 2018. Although he lost the immediate rematch by decision five months later, he has since strung together four wins including victories over world-rated Nathaniel May, Olympian Joel Brunker and IBF International champion Serif Gurdijelac.

See Also

Manager Tony Tolj said the fight would highlight the best of Aussie boxing.

“We are working on that fight with all terms agreed upon except location,” he said. “It would be a great fight for Australian boxing.”

The venue for the fight was expected to be in Sydney, New South Wales, however state-based restrictions imposed due to the global coronavirus pandemic have meant that the promoter, Dream Time Promotions, are looking interstate.

Venues are currently being canvassed in Brisbane, Queensland, and Canberra in the Australian Capital Territory.

Last month Townsville in North Queensland hosted the Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu fight, an event that attracted around 16,000 people with social distancing measures in place.

Tarimo signed with Tolj 18 months ago and has been a regular sparring partner for world-ranked Moloney twins Jason and Andrew at their headquarters in Kingscliff on the northern New South Wales coast.

“I fight for my family and for my people of Tanzania and thank god for my blessings and all the opportunities I have got since I have been in Australia,” Tarimo said.

“I have improved so much under coach Tony Nobbs and my training partners Jason and Andrew Moloney, I just can’t wait to fight.”

The superbly talented Fleming, 32, is a 12-year veteran who fights out of the southpaw stance. His last fight was an eight-round decision over experienced Thai Panya Uthok in December 2018.

The winner of Tarimo vs Fleming will move up the rankings and keep themselves in the mix for a shot at IBF champion JoJo Diaz 31-1 (15).

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver vs Oleksandr Usyk for inaugural belt

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver…

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Jamel Herring considering hanging up the gloves after Carl Frampton fight

Jamel Herring considering hanging up the gloves after Carl Frampton…

Junior Fa confirms Deontay Wilder bicep injury ahead of Tyson Fury rematch

Junior Fa confirms Deontay Wilder bicep injury ahead of Tyson…

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides update on Tyson Fury bout

Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight this year, provides…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has questioned why it took so long for Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to win a world title, suggesting the reigning WBC heavyweight champion is nearing the end of his career. Fury, now 32, had his firs…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Plans are underway to match IBF number 13 ranked super featherweight Bruno ‘The Tanzanian Terminator’ Tarimo 25-2-1 (5) with undefeated Australian Olympian Paul Fleming 26-0 (17) in October in Australia. The 25-year-old Tarimo, who fights out of A…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) has promised to stop Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) if the fight between the duo can be made later this year. Contracts are yet to be signed but the fight is expected to take place at a venue…

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver…

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver vs Oleksandr Usyk for inaugural belt

Retired former world champion Tony Bellew is in favour of creating a new division in boxing between cruiserweight and heavyweight. Last month manager and matchmaker Don Majeski put forward a proposal at the WBC convention calling for a new weight …

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) looks unlikely to return to the ring this year. British super middleweights Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) and Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) were both touted as possible opponents, but n…

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Welterweight Yordenis Ugas 26-4 (12) claimed the WBA ‘regular’ title with a 12-round split decision won over Abel Ramos 26-4-2 (20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night. The fight was broadcast live as the main event…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US