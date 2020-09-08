Gary Russell continues to trash talk to Tank Davis, Devin Haney, and Leo Santa Cruz

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Gary Russell has been on quite the terror lately, and he doesn’t appear to be letting up. Russell is the WBC featherweight champion and even though he doesn’t have any fights scheduled, he certainly is calling for some big names.

First it was Terence Crawford who Russell called out, going back to a feud from their amateur days. Crawford responded bluntly with words of his own.

And now it’s WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney who Russell is looking at.

See Also

“Don’t let these people bamboozle y’all. That $1.5 million, that’s what I was gonna take for Terence because that shit was personal. That was personal,” Russell said on Instagram. “To be honest with you, he’s talking about he wants to break my neck and all this other goofy shit, yeah, that’s personal, so yeah, I would’ve taken that numnber for Terence. I would’ve fought Terence for fuckin’ nothin’, I just wanted to put my hands on him.

“But it’s a business,” Russell added. “When it comes to you, shorty, that number don’t make sense. You’re business. With Terence, it’s personal. It’s a big difference. You’re saying I’m ducking you? That shit is crazy.”

Russell continued to go in on Haney, and his father Bill.

“You were the first one I was trying to sink my teeth in when this motherfuckin’ corona shit got over with,” said Russell. “Then you got your father out here pushin’, which is cool, your parents are supposed to go to bat for their children. But stop this shit.”

Russell also took aim at Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

“You act like you’re runnin’ shit, but you also gotta go back and answer to Eddie,” said Russell. “We already tried to motherfuckin’ holla at Eddie. Tell Eddie pick the phone up. You make it seem like you’re pulling all the strings. You not pullin’ the motherfuckin’ strings. You still gotta go back and report to Eddie. Tell Eddie pick the phone up.”

Two-division champion Gervonta Davis recently dismissed Russell as a foe. But Russell has thoughts of his own.

“And Tank? Get the fuck outta here, shorty,” said Russell. “I seen your little interview you did, you said somethin’ like, ‘Yeah, Gary too small, he’s this, he’s too small in structure’; I will fuck you up,”

Davis has a pay per view fight coming up vs. Leo Santa Cruz, another fighter Russell has been feuding with.

“Don’t nobody wanna see no motherfuckin’ Tank and, uh, what’s the other sucka, other ducker?,” asked Russell. “Leo Santa Cruz. Don’t nobody wanna see that shit! Don’t pay to watch that shit. It’ll be back on TV in, like, another two or three days anyway, man.”

Maybe, for all his trash talking, Russell will land one of these big fights. If anything, Russell is still wildly talented and has only tasted defeat once, to future Hall of Famer Vasyl Lomachenko.

The trash talk and lead up to Russell’s next fight will be interesting, no matter who he fights.