Gary Russell continues to trash talk to Tank Davis, Devin Haney, and Leo Santa Cruz

8 September 2020
Gary Russell Jr.
C Johnson

Gary Russell has been on quite the terror lately, and he doesn’t appear to be letting up. Russell is the WBC featherweight champion and even though he doesn’t have any fights scheduled, he certainly is calling for some big names.

First it was Terence Crawford who Russell called out, going back to a feud from their amateur days. Crawford responded bluntly with words of his own.

And now it’s WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney who Russell is looking at.

“Don’t let these people bamboozle y’all. That $1.5 million, that’s what I was gonna take for Terence because that shit was personal. That was personal,” Russell said on Instagram. “To be honest with you, he’s talking about he wants to break my neck and all this other goofy shit, yeah, that’s personal, so yeah, I would’ve taken that numnber for Terence. I would’ve fought Terence for fuckin’ nothin’, I just wanted to put my hands on him.

“But it’s a business,” Russell added. “When it comes to you, shorty, that number don’t make sense. You’re business. With Terence, it’s personal. It’s a big difference. You’re saying I’m ducking you? That shit is crazy.”

Russell continued to go in on Haney, and his father Bill.

“You were the first one I was trying to sink my teeth in when this motherfuckin’ corona shit got over with,” said Russell. “Then you got your father out here pushin’, which is cool, your parents are supposed to go to bat for their children. But stop this shit.”

Russell also took aim at Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

“You act like you’re runnin’ shit, but you also gotta go back and answer to Eddie,” said Russell. “We already tried to motherfuckin’ holla at Eddie. Tell Eddie pick the phone up. You make it seem like you’re pulling all the strings. You not pullin’ the motherfuckin’ strings. You still gotta go back and report to Eddie. Tell Eddie pick the phone up.”

Two-division champion Gervonta Davis recently dismissed Russell as a foe. But Russell has thoughts of his own.

“And Tank? Get the fuck outta here, shorty,” said Russell. “I seen your little interview you did, you said somethin’ like, ‘Yeah, Gary too small, he’s this, he’s too small in structure’; I will fuck you up,”

Davis has a pay per view fight coming up vs. Leo Santa Cruz, another fighter Russell has been feuding with.

“Don’t nobody wanna see no motherfuckin’ Tank and, uh, what’s the other sucka, other ducker?,” asked Russell. “Leo Santa Cruz. Don’t nobody wanna see that shit! Don’t pay to watch that shit. It’ll be back on TV in, like, another two or three days anyway, man.”

Maybe, for all his trash talking, Russell will land one of these big fights. If anything, Russell is still wildly talented and has only tasted defeat once, to future Hall of Famer Vasyl Lomachenko.

The trash talk and lead up to Russell’s next fight will be interesting, no matter who he fights.

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver…

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent. For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date w…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

One of boxing’s overlooked fighters is now a champion. On Sunday evening, Yordenis Ugas captured a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in a fight that he pretty much controlled throughout. And with the win, which was the main event of a FOX …

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Many world champions have enjoyed their success off the back of solid amateur careers. Here are seven American boxers who won world titles as professionals, plus Olympic gold medals. Sugar Ray Leonard Campaigning as a top-quality professional, Suga…

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has questioned why it took so long for Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to win a world title, suggesting the reigning WBC heavyweight champion is nearing the end of his career. Fury, now 32, had his firs…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Plans are underway to match IBF number 13 ranked super featherweight Bruno ‘The Tanzanian Terminator’ Tarimo 25-2-1 (5) with undefeated Australian Olympian Paul Fleming 26-0 (17) in October in Australia. The 25-year-old Tarimo, who fights out of A…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) has promised to stop Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) if the fight between the duo can be made later this year. Contracts are yet to be signed but the fight is expected to take place at a venue…

