Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

8 September 2020
terence crawford
It is unlikely at this point that we will ever see Terence Crawford fight Manny Pacquiao.
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent.

For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date with former champion Kell Brook.

Brook, who once held the IBF title after defeating Shawn Porter, recently spoke to Sky Sports about the fight.

“Talks are progressing and we feel like we are edging closer,” Brook said. “My team have been in regular dialogue with Bob Arum. I’m feeling sharp, I’m feeling good. I’ve never felt so good this far out from a fight.”

Arum, the CEO of Top Rank, appears to be on board.

“He assures us that both him and Crawford are bang up for it, so hopefully we can get it over the line and give the fight fans something to get excited about and to close 2020 in style,” said Brook.
“Crawford is the champ so rightfully they want the fight stateside, Vegas has been discussed. It suits me though. I have always wanted to fight in Las Vegas; the bright lights of ‘Sin City’. I’ve dethroned a welterweight American world champion in his own back yard before; I look forward to doing it again.”

Brook noted that Arum is looking towards November to make it happen. Brook also dismissed the notion that he is a shot fighter.

“People talk about the age factor, but overlook that Terence will be 33 himself by the time we fight,” said Brook. “There isn’t much between us. I look at the time that’s passed as becoming a more mature fighter now and the knowledge and experience I have, for me, make me bang ready for an even more sensational performance.”

Brook was at his best when he upset Porter, and appears to have the same mindset.

“He’s an elite level fighter but he’s never been in with anyone as strong, powerful quick and with the timing I possess,” said Brook. “I think he knows that too. Nobody at 147 can take that right hand from me when it lands flush!”

This has to be one of the best options for Crawford at the moment. And that simply is because, Crawford us signed to Top Rank, and there are not a lot of options out there for him.

The best fights for Crawford are all people who are signed to Premier Boxing Champions. Guys like Errol Spence, Danny Garcia, Porter, Keith Thurman, Yordenis Ugas, Sergey Lipinets, and others.

Also worth noting is that former champions Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker also signed with PBC.

So, for Crawford, Brook may be his best option.

What the fight boils down to is simply how much Brooke has left in his gas tank. He suffered some tough stoppage losses to Gennady Golovkin and Spence. If he is close to his prime self, it could be a dandy.

 

