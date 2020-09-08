TwitterFacebook

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

8 September 2020
danny-williams
Write For Us
Steve Wellings

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Follow Steve Wellings on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

The majority of boxing fans worldwide became engaged with the sport due to its colourful characters, powerful knockouts or the blood, sweat and tears of an underdog story. Competitive, 50-50 matchups are the lifeblood of boxing’s existence. The promise of the best fighting the best keeps us coming back.

Intense competition is not always on display. Sometimes, despite the best intentions of the matchmaker, one fighter is just streets ahead of the other. Here are some recent boxing mismatches:

Daniel Dubois vs. Ricardo Snijders

A couple of weekends ago UK fight fans were treated to another glimpse of heavyweight prospect-come-contender Daniel Dubois as he continued his ascent towards world honours. Shedding the rust in anticipation of a late October assignment against domestic rival Joe Joyce, Dubois’ main job was to get through his fight with Dutchman Ricardo Snijders unscathed.

See Also

While Snijders was no world beater, it was difficult to realise just how uncompetitive he would be. Arriving with an 18-1 record, Snijders at least appeared on paper to be something of a reasonable test. That was not the case. Outgunned, outsized and simply inferior in every department, the visitor was blasted away without barely throwing a punch in anger.

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Tony Jeter

Acting as chief support to Gavin McDonnell’s European title fight against Jeremy Parodi, Chris Eubank Jr was never expected to be tested by Maryland’s Tony Jeter. Arriving off the back of four straight wins, Jeter’s record looked OK but he had never beaten a known opponent. Eubank smashed him away in two rounds to defend the farcical interim WBA middleweight title.

Scott Harrison vs. Samuel Kebede

After regaining his WBO featherweight title by rematch knockout over Manuel Medina, Scottish hero Scott Harrison was presented with mandatory challenger Samuel Kebede. An Ethiopian based in Sweden, little-known Kebede was 24-0 on paper.

In reality he had built his record feeding on seriously substandard opponents. Harrison blasted him away inside two minutes. “That’s the power of Scott Harrison,” said a slightly embarrassed promoter Frank Maloney afterwards.

David Haye vs. Audley Harrison

In the build-up to his fight with Audley Harrison, David Haye made some unsavoury comments about how one-sided the contest would turn out to be. Distasteful or not he was 100 percent correct. Former Olympic gold medallist Harrison had made good money off the sport but, rightly or wrongly, his career petered out into something of a laughing stock.

Haye blasted “A Force” aside in one of the weakest events of recent years. It even made Sky Sports reconsider their Pay-Per-View strategy.

Herbie Hide vs. Damon Reed

A big puncher with a suspect chin, Herbie Hide aka “Dancing Destroyer” had picked the WBO crown back up after his capitulation at the hammer fists of Riddick Bowe in Las Vegas. Hide knocked out Tony Tucker in his native Norwich to reclaim the vacant strap.

To say his first defence was a soft one would be an understatement. Boxing as part of the supporting cast to Naseem Hamed and Chris Eubank, Herbie was served up 23-1 American Damon Reed. “Dangerous” Damien was anything but. Herbie spent around two minutes sending him back to the backwaters of Kansas.

Special mentions:

Vitali Klitschko vs. Danny Williams – probably a harsh call as Danny was a capable fighter at British level. Klitschko battered him mercilessly.

Danny Garcia vs. Rod Salka – everyone, including the genial Salka himself, knew the challenger had no chance. Handpicked fights for the following few years became known as “doing a Salka” such was the widespread criticism of this blowout.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

TOP STORIES

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) could face WBO 154-pound champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in Australia before the end of the year. The 25-year-old hotshot is coming off an eighth-round drubbing of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 …

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) will finally clash with IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. Negotiations for the fight have dragge…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

The majority of boxing fans worldwide became engaged with the sport due to its colourful characters, powerful knockouts or the blood, sweat and tears of an underdog story. Competitive, 50-50 matchups are the lifeblood of boxing's existence. The promi…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent. For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date w…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

One of boxing’s overlooked fighters is now a champion. On Sunday evening, Yordenis Ugas captured a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in a fight that he pretty much controlled throughout. And with the win, which was the main event of a FOX …

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Many world champions have enjoyed their success off the back of solid amateur careers. Here are seven American boxers who won world titles as professionals, plus Olympic gold medals. Sugar Ray Leonard Campaigning as a top-quality professional, Suga…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US