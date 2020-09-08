TwitterFacebook

The Hardest Punchers Pound for Pound

8 September 2020
saul_canelo_alvarez_archivo-el-universal-4-530×317-530×317
Saul Alvarez was the first boxer to be made the 'Franchise Champion.'
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

Every boxing fan loves to see a knockout artist as they go about menacing a division, and the current era of heavy hitters is one of the best in history.

Here are some of the modern-day KO kings who have the opposition quaking in their Lonsdale boots.

Naoya Inoue

At the age of just 27 this Japanese fighter known as The Monster has already cleared out three weight divisions, notching scary knockouts and partaking in a fight of the year candidate with Nonito Donaire along the way.

That victory claimed him the Super Series title at bantamweight, but do not be surprised if he continues to move further up through the weights.

Although Donaire did manage to take Inoue the distance, no one else since 2016 has managed the feat. His power stems from his perfect balance and it could well increase as he moves up the weight classes.

With 8oz gloves on The Monster is a frightening proposition for anyone in the lower weight classes

Canelo Alvarez

Whether he has been on that Mexican beef again or he has stepped it up in training, all of a sudden Canelo Alvarez is scoring scary knockouts, with his latest being against another KO king, Sergey Kovalev.

Canelo’s power is frightening because he manages to carry it into the later rounds of fights, meaning he is always someone worth using a free bet on to finish off his opponent in the championship rounds.

The only time his power was brought into question was when GGG took a power hook flush on the chin and did not blink, but we have long known that Golovkin is some form of higher being.

Canelo is spearheading a strong tradition of Mexican prize fighting, with the Cinco de Mayo date belonging to him

Artur Beterbiev

There are very few fighters who have a 100% knock out ratio and the ones that do tend to have padded records.

No one can accuse Russian light heavyweight Artur Beterbiev of that, having already picked up two world title belts in the division.

His main problem at the moment is finding worthwhile opponents, with Canelo likely not sticking around at light-heavyweight to face him. Such is life for the sport’s biggest punchers.

Gennady Golovkin

He is past his best and has been robbed of career defining wins against Canelo, at least when it comes to their first fight, but GGG is still one of the most dreaded punchers in the game.

As Alexander Povetkin recently proved, the last thing an ageing fighter loses is his power, so expect some more highlight reel knockouts before he hangs up the gloves.

Deontay Wilder

Boxing is such a cruel sport that one defeat can define an entire career, but there is still no one in the heavyweight division who would relish taking a right hand from the Bronze Bomber.

However, he should steer clear of fighting Tyson Fury again, because let’s face it, he lost both their fights.

