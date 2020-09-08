Ward makes his long-awaited return to the cruiserweight division

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Ward (12-1, 4 KOs) faces former heavyweight contender Volau (5-5, 2 KOs) on September 30, as part of the huge event that will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Elsewhere on the card, amateur star Ben Fail will make his highly-anticipated professional debut, as he goes up against former Southern Area middleweight title challenger Robbie Chapman (6-4).

Chapman recently starred on an action-packed #MTKFightNight last month when he took on Fearghus Quinn, and will now turn his attention to Fail.

See Also

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to add these two fantastic fights to the Golden Contract undercard. Steven Ward has been working hard over the past year ahead of his move to cruiserweight, and he has a very tough test ahead of him against Jone Volau.

“Volau has campaigned at heavyweight throughout his career, so he will be extremely motivated with this fight just slightly above the cruiserweight limit, so it’s a dangerous challenge for Ward.

“It’s great to have Ben Fail making his highly-anticipated professional debut too. He takes on former Southern Area title challenger Robbie Chapman, who we recently saw giving his all on an MTK Fight Night event, so it’s a big statement of intent from Ben to have this as his debut fight.”

The huge #GoldenContract event on September 30 features the super-lightweight and featherweight finals, with Ohara Davies taking on Tyrone McKenna, while Ryan Walsh goes up against Jazza Dickens.

The light-heavyweight semi-final between Liam Conroy and Serge Michel will also take place, while the other semi-final involving Hosea Burton and Ricards Bolotniks in Latvia will take place three days earlier on September 26.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal