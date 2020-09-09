Andres Campos cracks WBO top 10 but has eye on world title fight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

23-year-old Chilean prodigy Andres “Crocodile” Campos, has cracked the WBO Top 10 World Rankings.

Campos has unblemished record and is on a hot streak in the last 12 months since signing with discovered my powerhouse Manager Tony Tolj, winning the national title, the WBA Fedebol and WBO Latino Flyweight Title.

Campos was the chief sparring partner in Chile for former WBA World Champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney last March when Moloney went to enemy territory and won a WBA World Title Eliminator. It was during that camp that Campos was discovered by Tolj.

The man known as “Crocodile” Campos opened up about entering the WBO’s top 10 and his thoughts moving forward.

“I would like to thank president (WBO) Paco Varcarcel… My Dragon Fire Latino promoter Nico “Maverick” Martinez & my manager “Gran Jefe” Tony Tolj for believing in me and making everything possible,” Campos stated.

I am only 23 years of age and learning every day, Ive had 9 professional fights but I learned more in June when I was lucky enough to be part of Team Moloneys training camp in Las Vegas. It was really an honor to see the professionalism of Jason and Andrew Moloney.

Our team in Chile is very strong and we are getting better every day. We have Ramon Mascarena, Raynel Mederos & Junior Cruzat. We will be getting new facilities with the Dragon Fire Chile gym. It really is exciting times for Chilean boxing.

Never underestimate the Crocodile, I will not stop until I become the first World Champion from Chile and make my family proud.”