TwitterFacebook

From the Ring To The Screen: A Huge Surge In Popularity Surrounding Boxing Themed Games

9 September 2020
Fury vs Wilder
Tyson Fury upset Deontay Wilder in February to claim the WBC crown. Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Over the years, we have seen many successful sports such as American football, Football and UFC fighting make their way from the screen to our at-home devices allowing you to play themed slots and console titles related to your favourite sport. But what has been the driving force for boxing-themed games and slots at this time? Could it be the new wave of up and coming talent? Or the popularity of stars such as Anthony Joshua and the rise of influencer boxing from some of Youtube top influencers? All of which have aided in bringing the sport of boxing to a mainstream audience. To help you understand the sudden surge of growing popularity surrounding boxing, we have outlined some of the main contributing factors that have continued the surge in popularity.

Boxing Reaches New Heights Of Popularity 

Since the 2012 London Olympics, boxing within the UK has seen a huge surge in popularity. With the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, David Haye and Amir Khan leading the way in terms of British boxing and title success, it is no surprise that the sport is so popular. With several amazing championships match-ups between some of Britain’s Elite in the boxing scene, the sport slowly became one of the most popular in both the UK and the US with millions of reviews per event.

As the popularity has continued to rise, several events taking place in international locations such as Dubai, Las Vegas and Wembley Stadium in the UK begun to showcase these boxers to brand new audiences. One of the most recent examples of large boxing events is one of the biggest boxing events in the history of the sport between Fury and Wilder. This main event saw Fury beating Wilder in Las Vegas in January of 2020 and the UK boxing scene generating significant revenue in the form of pay per view events as well as boxing gyms and training facilitates with up and coming talent looking to replicate the success.

See Also

Sports Betting In the Boxing Scene

As the number of successful UK boxers continue to draw in millions of dollars in revenue with every event, there has been a surge in companies offering sports betting. With many boxing events being covered by Ladbrokes as well as Betfred and other large betting corporations, this has bought about a huge amount of revenue for not only boxing fans but sponsors and other businesses looking to capitalise on the increase in popularity.

0a573fdb4b29cc898013db4be92f69e0_crop_exact

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.
Photo credit: Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A prime example of this marketing opportunity is the Betfred USA sponsorship for the Fury Vs Wilder II fight. This was a huge step in the right direction for the relationship between boxing and sports betting as the demand for services such as this was rapidly increasing. As the industry continues to progress, we are likely to see sports betting opportunities increase with a more streamlined process when it comes to betting on boxing.

Themed Gamers For Boxing Lovers 

As the popularity of boxing has increased, we have also seen numerous boxing-themed games heading onto the market. Much like NBA 2K and FIFA titles, we have seen the development of the EA Fight Night Champion Series had been well received with its initial release in 2004. However, the developers at EA Canada released the last iteration of the game back in 2011 before pausing the development of future games to focus on the licenced UFC video games. But with a tease from boxing promoter Eddie Hearn of an upcoming boxing title, it has many fans excited. The announcement of this title perfectly coincides with the surge in boxing-themed online slots, such as Rocky, that have also made their way onto some mobile platforms as more people continue to fall in love with the sport

KSI (2)

The Second Surge Of Popularity With Influencer Boxing

Another aspect that has contributed to the surge in popularity is the popularity of influencer boxing. With several matchups between Youtube sensation KSI and fellow influencer Joe Weller and Logan Paul, it bought about a new wave of younger audiences to the sport. With legendary promoter Eddie Hearn promoting both Logan Paul VS KSI Fights they have been largely considered as a new lease of life for professional boxing. With quite a few mainstream boxers and boxing promoters in both camps such as Viddal Riley and Shannon Briggs as well as promotions from Sky Sports and up and coming company Dazn, it bought about a younger audience to the sport to live streams and platforms. The sheer amount of coverage for both events has played a huge part in boosting the popularity of the sport and all games and tiles surrounding it as young tech-savvy fans begin to fall in love with the sport.

As the buzz around boxing continues, we are likely to see a huge increase in the mobile, console and casino games that are directly associated with this sport and the worlds most elite boxers. But will it be as successful as the likes of FIFA and other major sporting titles? Only time will tell.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

TOP STORIES

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) could face WBO 154-pound champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in Australia before the end of the year. The 25-year-old hotshot is coming off an eighth-round drubbing of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 …

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) will finally clash with IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. Negotiations for the fight have dragge…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

The majority of boxing fans worldwide became engaged with the sport due to its colourful characters, powerful knockouts or the blood, sweat and tears of an underdog story. Competitive, 50-50 matchups are the lifeblood of boxing's existence. The promi…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent. For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date w…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

One of boxing’s overlooked fighters is now a champion. On Sunday evening, Yordenis Ugas captured a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in a fight that he pretty much controlled throughout. And with the win, which was the main event of a FOX …

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Many world champions have enjoyed their success off the back of solid amateur careers. Here are seven American boxers who won world titles as professionals, plus Olympic gold medals. Sugar Ray Leonard Campaigning as a top-quality professional, Suga…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US