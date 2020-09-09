TwitterFacebook

Matchroom Boxing announce new heavyweight signing

9 September 2020
Matchroom Boxing
Press Release

Press Release

Johnny Fisher has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will plan to make his highly-anticipated professional debut by the end of the year.

Trained by respected coach Mark Tibbs at the Origin Gym in Rainham, Essex, 21-year-old Fisher will look to make a name for himself in the Heavyweight division following the completion of his History degree at the University of Exeter earlier this year.

‘The Romford Bull’ stands at 6ft 5ins and has already gathered invaluable experience from sparring with 2016 Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce and undefeated S-JAM Boxing stablemate Guido Vianello in a recent Las Vegas training camp.

A brief but explosive stint in the amateurs saw Fisher score nine first round knockouts in ten wins and now the big-hitting Brit is planning on announcing himself as the latest contender in a thriving domestic Heavyweight scene.

“I’m not that experienced but I’m explosive and I know what I can bring to the table,” said Fisher. “With Mark Tibbs and S-JAM Boxing guiding me, and now Matchroom Boxing as well, I know I’ve got what it takes to get to the top. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead and with the team I have around me there is no reason why I can’t achieve my goals.

“I had a couple of promoters after me but Eddie and Matchroom were always my first choice. It’s the top platform so when Sam told me about it, I was very excited. I’ve always followed Matchroom, every boxing fan knows who Matchroom are. I’m not going to waste the opportunity; I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.

“I’m looking forward to working with Eddie, he’s a local lad as well. I’ve got the perfect set up. There’s no excuses for me now. I’ve got to knuckle down and I’ve got to give it my best. With my dedication I know I will give it my best shot. The path has been set for me now and I’m going to walk it.

“I look at what Mark did with Dillian Whyte. I’ve been a massive fan of Dillian’s for a number of years now and Mark really brought him along and improved him as a fighter after the Anthony Joshua loss. I think I’ve got the tools to get to the top. It will be a good building process. I’m going to enjoy the journey. My aim is to get to the top. If you’re in boxing that’s where you’ve got to get to.

“We’re aiming for the end of the year for my debut. That will give me enough time to bed in with Mark and really get my routine going. I can’t wait to get on a big show with Eddie. I’m always going to be an exciting fighter. I’m really going to give it my best and be physical. That’s always in my make-up, that’s who I am. Don’t blink because I’m here to stay.”

“When I got the call about a big strong, talented Heavyweight from Romford I was already sold to be honest!’’ said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The domestic Heavyweight scene is thriving at the moment with a host of prospects looking to break through into the mix, and Johnny has the raw power to become a real problem.

“Teaming up with Mark Tibbs is a great move for ‘The Romford Bull’ and he now has the perfect platform on Sky Sports and DAZN to showcase his skills. I’m looking forward to mapping out his career, he is going to be a real fans’ favourite.”

“We are delighted that Johnny is linking up with Matchroom Boxing,” said Sam Jones of S-JAM Boxing. “Johnny is an excellent boxer, a big puncher and a terrific guy. Matchroom is a natural fit for ‘The Romford Bull’. Adam Morallee and I can’t wait for his professional debut later this year.”

You can follow Fisher’s journey on Twitter: @JohnnyFisherBox and Instagram: johnnyfisher1

