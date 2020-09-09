TwitterFacebook

MGM Grand debut for Vietnam’s Thomas Wu this coming Saturday

9 September 2020
Thomas Wu
Victory 8 and Vietnam team fighter Thomas “Infamous ” Wu makes his pro debut in Las Vegas Nevada this coming Saturday.

The talented Wu was impressive in Hanoi late last year at the Victory 8 exhibition match where he fought against classy Australian boxer Michael Pengue. The bout had a live audience of 25,000 people and Infamous Wu looked every inch a future top prospect with a high energy performance against the Australasian belt holder. It was the 20 year old Wu’s first outing outside of the amateur format, and the fast and rangy fighter looked very capable before tiring in the final round against a quality opponent.

The young Vietnam star is slated to appear on the undercard of the “Mean Machine” v Mikael Zewski main event on September 12.

Egidijus “Mean Machine ” Kavaliauskas is a two time Lithuanian Olympian, whose only loss was last December to pound for pound king Terence Crawford.

Thomas Wu has had an enviable preparation for his first fight, sparring many rounds with the Lithuanian champion, and is more than ready to show fans what he is capable of on Saturday at the MGM Grand. With a record of 17 KO from 21 wins, the Mean Machine possesses a distinctly cerebral style that is underwritten by scary power, and Wu rates the Lithuanian as the strongest fighter that he has shared the ring with. It did appear that he had Terence Crawford hurt in the early stages of their December 2019 clash.

Vietnam possesses an abundance of exciting boxing talent that will surely make its way to the world stage in times ahead. 20 year old Thomas Wu displays the attributes of range, speed and power that will ensure he will be one of their brightest prospects, and expect to see a lot more of this big talent after his debut at the MGM Grand this Saturday.

