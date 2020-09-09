TwitterFacebook

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

9 September 2020
d8020ac14efc1e5d2e48678fc4faa769
Tim Tszyu. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) could face WBO 154-pound champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in Australia before the end of the year.

The 25-year-old hotshot is coming off an eighth-round drubbing of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 (13) in Townsville last month. The fight is believed to have drawn a crowd of 16,000 people with social distancing measures in place.

Tszyu had Horn on the canvas twice, in the third and sixth rounds, before the former WBO welterweight champion retired on his stool at the end of the eighth.

See Also

“All parties are very interested in making this fight happen,” Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose of No Limit Boxing told Fox Sports.

“Teixeira’s promoters [Golden Boy Promotions] want to see him back in the ring defending his belt as soon as possible and the WBO is obviously in the business of keeping their champions active.

“There’s a few hurdles to get over but it’s looking good and it could all happen very quickly, plus it helps that the world just saw a big crowd at our event in Townsville.”

Brazilian southpaw Teixeira, 29, was last in action in November when he scored a close 12-round unanimous decision over Carlos Adames in Las Vegas to claim the interim WBO belt.

He was elevated to full champion when Jaime Munguia decided to move up in weight.

Teixeira was expected to face WBO leading contender Brian Carlos Castano 16-0-1 (12) of Argentina in his first title defence before the global coronavirus pandemic hit.

With both South America and the US still in the grip of the pandemic, that fight is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

“Ultimately we have asked the WBO to grant the champion (Teixeira) a voluntary defence given that it looks increasingly unlikely he’ll be able to fight his mandatory before the end of the year,” Rose said.

“Australia is a very enticing prospect for everybody involved as unlike the US, Brazil or Argentina we can have crowds at boxing events right now and the restrictions on crowd numbers are being eased.”

A decision from the WBO is expected on Thursday.

“We have a lot of interest from Sydney, Queensland and Perth about hosting what would be a once in a lifetime event,” said No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose.

“If we can get the fight done then we will work with the governments to ensure we can safely get Teixeira into the country.”

Tszyu is the son of former undisputed junior welterweight champion and Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu.

After turning pro lest than four years ago he has kept up a busy schedule, fighting seven times in his first 12 months as a pro and four times apiece in 2018 and 2019.

The Horn fight came after his longest layoff in boxing, a full eight months after his knockout win over Jack Brubaker last December.

Teixeira is an 11-year veteran in the punch-for-pay ranks. In 2016 he suffered his lone professional loss when he was knocked out in two by Curtis Stevens at middleweight. He entered the bout with a record of 26-0 with 23 knockouts.

In the four years since Teixeira has gone 5-0 without a stoppage win.

Read more articles about: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

TOP STORIES

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) could face WBO 154-pound champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in Australia before the end of the year. The 25-year-old hotshot is coming off an eighth-round drubbing of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 …

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) will finally clash with IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. Negotiations for the fight have dragge…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

The majority of boxing fans worldwide became engaged with the sport due to its colourful characters, powerful knockouts or the blood, sweat and tears of an underdog story. Competitive, 50-50 matchups are the lifeblood of boxing's existence. The promi…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent. For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date w…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

One of boxing’s overlooked fighters is now a champion. On Sunday evening, Yordenis Ugas captured a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in a fight that he pretty much controlled throughout. And with the win, which was the main event of a FOX …

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Many world champions have enjoyed their success off the back of solid amateur careers. Here are seven American boxers who won world titles as professionals, plus Olympic gold medals. Sugar Ray Leonard Campaigning as a top-quality professional, Suga…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US