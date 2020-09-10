TwitterFacebook

Ali Trophy, IBF title & Ring belt on the line for Briedis & Dorticos

10 September 2020
Ali Trophy
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

When Mairis Briedis and IBF champ Yuniel Dorticos clash in the World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final on 26 Sep. in Munich it’s for a sensational trio of triumphs: The Muhammad Ali Trophy, IBF World title, and vacant Ring Magazine 200 lbs belt.

Shortly after Aleksandr Usyk vacated his IBF title it was claimed by Yuniel Dorticos through a devastating one-punch 10th round knockout of Andrew Tabiti in their semi-final on 15 June 2019. The final is Dorticos’ first defense of the title.

IBF titles have been contested on several occasions in the history of the WBSS, and in fact, the Ring belt has been involved in every final for the Muhammad Ali Trophy. The cruiserweight final is no exception. Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos are rated 1 and 2 by The Ring at 200 pounds.

See Also

Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the WBSS, says: “The Greatest Prize in Boxing, a historic strap, and an IBF world title is the definition of boxing extravaganza, and it is an occasion not to be missed for boxing fans.

“It’s impossible to predict a winner, but whoever raises the Muhammad Ali Trophy and get those titles strapped around his waist, in the end, is a certified superstar of the sport.”

Tom Gray, Associate Editor for Ring Magazine, explains the relationship between the Muhammad Ali Trophy and Ring Magazine title.

“When the Ali Trophy and Ring Magazine title is at stake, fight fans will be treated to boxing at its best,” says Gray. “The connection between the World Boxing Super Series and the Ring Magazine belt is that both sides are looking to crown the best fighter in each division.

“That has ultimately been the goal of the Ring Magazine since its inception, and it been the goal of the World Boxing Super Series since it began. It’s not something that both sides sat down and spoke about prior, it’s happened naturally because the goal is the same.

“I think from what we have seen so far; if you just look at the fighter reactions. Whether it’s been Usyk or Callum Smith, or Josh Taylor or Inoue when they won their finals you can see that they have reached the end of the rainbow.”

The hotly-anticipated World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final will be held on 25 September in a television studio under Covid-19 rules and with no spectators at Plazamedia Broadcasting Center, a leading live sports production house in Munich.

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the U.S. Fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

The Road to Munich: Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

All tickets for the original Final date in Riga can be refunded until 30 September. Tickets bought through the www.bilesuserviss.lv web-shop will be refunded automatically to the bank accounts used to make the purchase. All other ticket purchasers are asked to contact Bilesuserviss at info@bilesuserviss.lv.

 

The Muhammad Ali Trophy:

The Muhammad Ali Trophy is also known as the Greatest Prize in Boxing and it is being awarded to the winner of each weight class of the World Boxing Super Series. Ali gave his blessings to the WBSS and agreed to give his name to its prize created by the late world-renowned artist Silvio Gazzaniga who also designed the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy.

 

Muhammad Ali Trophy winners:

2019: Josh Taylor (Super-Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight)

2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight)

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

TOP STORIES

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Vergil Ortiz Jr - 16-0 (16 KOs) One of the hottest prospects in world boxing today. Vergil Ortiz Jr doesn’t just erase his opponents, he shows a skill and variety to his work that suggests he will be causing issues for top fighters for many years to…

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is looking forward to renewing hostilities with Dillian Whyte following the British boxer’s shock loss to Alexander Povetkin last month. Whyte 27-2 (18) had Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) on the canvas twice in …

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) could face WBO 154-pound champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in Australia before the end of the year. The 25-year-old hotshot is coming off an eighth-round drubbing of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 …

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) will finally clash with IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. Negotiations for the fight have dragge…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

The majority of boxing fans worldwide became engaged with the sport due to its colourful characters, powerful knockouts or the blood, sweat and tears of an underdog story. Competitive, 50-50 matchups are the lifeblood of boxing's existence. The promi…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent. For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date w…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US