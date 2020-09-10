Ali Trophy, IBF title & Ring belt on the line for Briedis & Dorticos

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

When Mairis Briedis and IBF champ Yuniel Dorticos clash in the World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final on 26 Sep. in Munich it’s for a sensational trio of triumphs: The Muhammad Ali Trophy, IBF World title, and vacant Ring Magazine 200 lbs belt.

Shortly after Aleksandr Usyk vacated his IBF title it was claimed by Yuniel Dorticos through a devastating one-punch 10th round knockout of Andrew Tabiti in their semi-final on 15 June 2019. The final is Dorticos’ first defense of the title.

IBF titles have been contested on several occasions in the history of the WBSS, and in fact, the Ring belt has been involved in every final for the Muhammad Ali Trophy. The cruiserweight final is no exception. Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos are rated 1 and 2 by The Ring at 200 pounds.

Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the WBSS, says: “The Greatest Prize in Boxing, a historic strap, and an IBF world title is the definition of boxing extravaganza, and it is an occasion not to be missed for boxing fans.

“It’s impossible to predict a winner, but whoever raises the Muhammad Ali Trophy and get those titles strapped around his waist, in the end, is a certified superstar of the sport.”

Tom Gray, Associate Editor for Ring Magazine, explains the relationship between the Muhammad Ali Trophy and Ring Magazine title.

“When the Ali Trophy and Ring Magazine title is at stake, fight fans will be treated to boxing at its best,” says Gray. “The connection between the World Boxing Super Series and the Ring Magazine belt is that both sides are looking to crown the best fighter in each division.

“That has ultimately been the goal of the Ring Magazine since its inception, and it been the goal of the World Boxing Super Series since it began. It’s not something that both sides sat down and spoke about prior, it’s happened naturally because the goal is the same.

“I think from what we have seen so far; if you just look at the fighter reactions. Whether it’s been Usyk or Callum Smith, or Josh Taylor or Inoue when they won their finals you can see that they have reached the end of the rainbow.”

The hotly-anticipated World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final will be held on 25 September in a television studio under Covid-19 rules and with no spectators at Plazamedia Broadcasting Center, a leading live sports production house in Munich.

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the U.S. Fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

The Road to Munich: Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

All tickets for the original Final date in Riga can be refunded until 30 September. Tickets bought through the www.bilesuserviss.lv web-shop will be refunded automatically to the bank accounts used to make the purchase. All other ticket purchasers are asked to contact Bilesuserviss at info@bilesuserviss.lv.

The Muhammad Ali Trophy:

The Muhammad Ali Trophy is also known as the Greatest Prize in Boxing and it is being awarded to the winner of each weight class of the World Boxing Super Series. Ali gave his blessings to the WBSS and agreed to give his name to its prize created by the late world-renowned artist Silvio Gazzaniga who also designed the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Muhammad Ali Trophy winners:

2019: Josh Taylor (Super-Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight)

2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight)