Danny Roman anticipates an action packed showdown against

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny Roman anticipates an action packed showdown as he previewed his upcoming WBC super bantamweight title eliminator bout against former world champion Juan Carlos Payano taking place Saturday, September 26 in part two of a first-of-its-kind SHOWTIME PPV doubleheader presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

“Payano is one of the toughest and roughest fighters in the division,” said Roman. “His only losses are to elite fighters. This fight will be all action because Payano likes to mix it up, as do I. The fans will get to see two warriors going at it as I’m fully prepared for a grueling fight. This will be an explosive twelve-round battle, and that’s if it goes the distance, which I highly doubt.”

Roman and his longtime trainer Eddie Gonzalez have prepared for the Payano fight at the Fundamentals Gym in Los Angeles, studying their opponent and aiming to put on an impressive performance on September 26.

See Also

“It’s been a very productive training camp thus far,” said Roman. “We’ve been going strong, but smart, since early August. Coach Eddie has been studying Payano and we see some flaws in his game that we feel we can capitalize on. I’m in great shape and its full steam ahead for Payano showdown.”

The Los Angeles-native Roman will return to the ring for the first time since dropping a narrow split-decision, and his super bantamweight titles, to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in January. Roman knows that with a win in this title eliminator, he will be in a prime position to regain his status in the division.

“A victory will put me right back on the doorstep for a world title,” said Roman. “I feel that I’m still one of the best fighters at super bantamweight, but I must get past Payano. There are so many big fights at super bantamweight, because this division is one of the deepest in boxing. My mind is set on becoming a world champion again, and a victory against Payano will bring me closer to that goal.”

The September 26 doubleheader is stacked with champions and top talent in the 122-pound division, presenting an abundance of opportunities for Roman should he emerge victorious. The 30-year-old relishes the opportunities in front of him to fight for the top spot at super bantamweight.

“I’m excited about this next chapter of my career with PBC and fighting on SHOWTIME®,” said Roman. “I know there will be a lot of big fights that can be made, and I want to thank my promoter Thompson Boxing for always believing in me. At the end of the day, I’m an entertainer and I want to give the fans great fights.”

The unprecedented pay-per-view twin bill features six compelling fights in all, five of which are world title fights, on the same night for one price. Part one of the SHOWTIME PPV telecast begins live at a special time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the three-fight card topped by unbeaten WBC Champion Jermall Charlo facing top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa will defend his title against 122-pound contender Damien Vázquez in the co-featured bout, while WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero faces off against unbeaten Duke Micah in the pay-per-view opener.

Following a 30-minute intermission, the second three-fight card, headlined by the historic unification matchup between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo and IBF and WBA 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario, will begin. Unbeaten former champion Luis Nery will battle undefeated Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship in the co-feature, while former unified champion Román faces off against former champion Payano in a WBC Super Bantamweight title eliminator bout to open the second installment of the pay-per-view.

The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. The Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario match is co-promoted with Sampson Boxing.