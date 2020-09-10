TwitterFacebook

Liam Conroy: Getting picked has lit a fire in me

10 September 2020
Liam Conroy
The two men will meet on a massive card on September 30, which will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Michel (10-1, 7 KOs) received the Golden Ball during last week’s draw and decided to pick Conroy (18-5-1, 9 KOs), but the Englishman says that has made him even hungrier for the battle.

Conroy said: “I was pleased with the draw. I would have been pleased whichever way it went but finally getting an opponent to think about has lit a fire in me. Now I have someone to picture when visualising the fight.

“Being picked has given me an extra little boost in training because Serge chose me. The fact he thinks I’m the one he has the best chance against makes me so hungry. I think our styles gel well and it makes for a good fight, but I can only see me winning at the end of it.

“I’m so excited. It’s been a long few months over lockdown since the cancellation last time and I’ve just been dying to fight the whole time. I’m so lucky MTK have put this on behind closed doors.

“I know Michel was an Olympian so he must be a high standard of boxer, but apart from that I don’t know too much about him. I’m expecting it to be a real 50-50 and coming towards the back end of the fight my desire will be shown.”

The semi-final between Conroy vs. Michel take places on the undercard of the #GoldenContract super-lightweight and featherweight finals, as Ohara Davies faces Tyrone McKenna, and Ryan Walsh takes on Jazza Dickens.

The other light-heavyweight semi-final sees Hosea Burton travel to Latvia to take on Ricards Bolotniks on September 26, with that fight broadcast live on IFL TV.

