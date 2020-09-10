TwitterFacebook

Mark Heffron sends warning to Denzel Bentley as he threatens to demolish him

10 September 2020
Mark heffron
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

MARK HEFFRON BELIEVES his hugely anticipated showdown with Denzel Bentley will develop into the shootout everyone expects, but reckons a few cagey rounds could precede the firefight.

The middleweight bangers collide inside the BT Studio on Saturday night – live coverage begins on BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm – and the 25-1 Heffron was forthright in his initial assessment of how the fight will go against the unbeaten Bentley, 13-0.

“I’m gonna demolish him!” was his opening gambit.

See Also

“I don’t even know how it will play out… It could be a bit of a chess match at first but after a few rounds it will get lively.

“I don’t think he is the best of boxers, to be honest, and he was all over the place when Mick Hall put it on him. I think the only thing he can do is come forward, basically.

“I don’t think he has been hit before, but I have definitely got to be smart in what I do.

“This will get me right back on track, get a good win over Denzel and it should put me forward for big titles. I 100 per cent still want the British. Hopefully, after beating Denzel, I will be fighting for the British in December.”

The 28-year-old Heffron has resisted a recently stated intention to move up to super middleweight and has instead been going over some old ground in the gym with the only man to have beaten him as a pro. What he doesn’t intend to do, unlike against Liam Williams, is engage in any verbal warfare with Bentley because this really is a fight that speaks for itself.

“I have sorted my diet our properly now and my weight has come down by itself. It is almost bang-on already.

“We had a good spar, me and Liam, but I didn’t chin him and we did eight rounds. In one of the rounds they had to stop it and tell us both to calm down a bit.

“I’m just going to keep myself to myself and do my thing in the ring. I did call him a silly sausage once but I’ve got no hard feelings towards Denzel and he has not said anything bad about me.

“He seems like a nice lad but, obviously, this is business and he is in my way,” added the Oldham man, who is fully embracing the prospect of fighting without his army of fans urging him on.

“I am ready for all the new stuff and I am looking forward to just chilling out in the hotel. I think fighting behind closed doors might be better for me because when all the crowd are going mad you are not as focused.

“This time you will see the best of me even though I would have done hundreds of tickets for this one. This camp has actually been a lot easier with not messing around so much sorting out tickets.”

Without having to cater for the ticketing demands of the Oldham public, Heffron has been able to settle into a routine with his latest trainer in Michael Jennings, the former British welterweight champion and world title challenger.

“I’ve had a few, haven’t I…” conceded Heffron on his multiple moves.

“Obviously I am happy now 100 per cent and this is me now with Michael. I am buzzing with him and I have learned so much over the last seven or eight weeks. I am just ready now to go and I can’t wait.

“For this fight, with Michael, we have got an absolute banging game plan and everything is working. We’ve and the perfect sparring for Denzel and I have been putting the plan into action during the sparring.”

Mark Heffron and Denzel Bentley will fight on BT Sport on Saturday September 12 on a card that also features the return of Anthony Yarde to light heavyweight action against Dec Spelman.

The IBF European title will also be on the line at welterweight when the holder Cedrick Peynaud defends against English champion Ekow Essuman. Nathan Gorman returns to the heavyweight picture against Richard Lartey, with lightweight Bilal Ali, featherweight Amin Jahanzeb and debut making super welterweight Josh Frankham also on the card.

Live coverage begins on BT Sport 1 at 7.30pm

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

TOP STORIES

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Vergil Ortiz Jr - 16-0 (16 KOs) One of the hottest prospects in world boxing today. Vergil Ortiz Jr doesn’t just erase his opponents, he shows a skill and variety to his work that suggests he will be causing issues for top fighters for many years to…

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is looking forward to renewing hostilities with Dillian Whyte following the British boxer’s shock loss to Alexander Povetkin last month. Whyte 27-2 (18) had Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) on the canvas twice in …

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) could face WBO 154-pound champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in Australia before the end of the year. The 25-year-old hotshot is coming off an eighth-round drubbing of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 …

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) will finally clash with IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. Negotiations for the fight have dragge…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

The majority of boxing fans worldwide became engaged with the sport due to its colourful characters, powerful knockouts or the blood, sweat and tears of an underdog story. Competitive, 50-50 matchups are the lifeblood of boxing's existence. The promi…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent. For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date w…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US