Shakan Pitters ready to make first title defence

10 September 2020
Shakan Pitters
Photo Credit: Hennessy Sports
Press Release

British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters is set to defend his title on November 14 on Channel 5 as he looks to get the first notch on his prized Lonsdale Belt.

Pitters claimed the title with a clear points victory over tough rival Chad Sugden just over two weeks ago and was back in front of Channel 5 cameras last weekend as a special guest presenter on the thrilling Samir Ziani-Alex Dilmaghani European title fight.

Promoter Mick Hennessy has lodged the date with the British Boxing Board of Control and has proposed Craig Richards as the intended challenger for the title. Hennessy won the original purse bid to stage Pitters v Richards back in December with a substantial bid, but Richards withdrew from the contest after suffering from a viral infection.

However, Hennessy kept to his word that Richards would get the first shot at the winner and he has made a very good offer to Richards’ team that reflects the original purse bid. He is currently awaiting confirmation if they intend to accept the fight as the Board are meeting today to formerly sanction the bout. If Richards declines, then Hennessy has a number of options to move forward with.

Also set to feature on the card will be the return of cruiserweight hot-shot Isaac Chamberlain who has racked up two sensational quick fire KO wins in two weeks’ and is firmly on his comeback into championship contention.

Birmingham ace and former Love Island star Idris Virgo, who has also had two wins in the last two weeks’, including a sensational first round body shot KO win, will return to action.

For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports

