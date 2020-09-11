TwitterFacebook

Huge talent Edmondson teams up with Saunders and MTK Global

11 September 2020
Lewie Edmondson Billy Joe Saunders
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Saunders will work with Edmondson (2-0) under the guidance of MTK Global, as he looks to build on the extremely impressive start he has made to his professional career.

Edmondson won both of his professional fights to take place in 2019, whilst also having an extremely impressive amateur career, winning 57 of his 60 fights and becoming a Youth ABA champion and a Three Nations gold medalist.

Edmondson said: “I’m delighted to be working alongside two-time world champion Billy Joe Saunders and MTK Global. MTK are the best management company in the world so it’s an honour to be part of the team.

See Also

“I’m very pleased to have Billy Joe helping to guide my career, and with all of this help I believe I can achieve my dream and become world champion.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring soon and show what I’m all about, so thank you very much to everybody involved.”

Saunders added: “I’m thrilled to be managing Lewie Edmondson under the guidance of MTK Global. He is such an exciting young talent and I’ve been very impressed with what I’ve seen from him.

“He’s been in Fuerteventura training with me for the last few weeks, and after seeing how dedicated he is I’m confident that he has what it takes to become a real force in the sport.

“I look forward to seeing his career progress. MTK Global have helped to guide me to the very top of the sport, so the future is bright for Lewis as it’s dream set-up for all involved.”

Edmondson becomes the latest exciting talent to be managed by Saunders, following on from unbeaten sensation Donte Dixon (4-0, 3 KOs), who has gone from strength to strength in his professional career since teaming up with Saunders and MTK Global.

News on when Edmondson will return to the ring will be announced in due course.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Egidijus Kavaliauskas promises fireworks against Mikael Zewski on Saturday night

Egidijus Kavaliauskas promises fireworks against Mikael Zewski on Saturday night

Motivated Aaron Alameda out to upset Luis Nery

Motivated Aaron Alameda out to upset Luis Nery

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

TOP STORIES

Egidijus Kavaliauskas promises fireworks against Mikael Zewski on Saturday night

Egidijus Kavaliauskas promises fireworks against Mikael Zewski on Saturday night

Welterweight contender Egidijus ‘Mean Machine’ Kavaliauskas 21-1-1 (17) will meet Mikael Zewski 34-1 (23) in the 10-round main event at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The 32-year-old Lithuanian who fights out…

Motivated Aaron Alameda out to upset Luis Nery

Motivated Aaron Alameda out to upset Luis Nery

Undefeated Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) know what’s on the line when he faces fellow Mexican Luis Nery 30-0 (24) for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26. The fight will take place…

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Vergil Ortiz Jr - 16-0 (16 KOs) One of the hottest prospects in world boxing today. Vergil Ortiz Jr doesn’t just erase his opponents, he shows a skill and variety to his work that suggests he will be causing issues for top fighters for many years to…

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is looking forward to renewing hostilities with Dillian Whyte following the British boxer’s shock loss to Alexander Povetkin last month. Whyte 27-2 (18) had Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) on the canvas twice in …

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) could face WBO 154-pound champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in Australia before the end of the year. The 25-year-old hotshot is coming off an eighth-round drubbing of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 …

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) will finally clash with IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. Negotiations for the fight have dragge…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US