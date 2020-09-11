Huge talent Edmondson teams up with Saunders and MTK Global

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Saunders will work with Edmondson (2-0) under the guidance of MTK Global, as he looks to build on the extremely impressive start he has made to his professional career.

Edmondson won both of his professional fights to take place in 2019, whilst also having an extremely impressive amateur career, winning 57 of his 60 fights and becoming a Youth ABA champion and a Three Nations gold medalist.

Edmondson said: “I’m delighted to be working alongside two-time world champion Billy Joe Saunders and MTK Global. MTK are the best management company in the world so it’s an honour to be part of the team.

“I’m very pleased to have Billy Joe helping to guide my career, and with all of this help I believe I can achieve my dream and become world champion.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring soon and show what I’m all about, so thank you very much to everybody involved.”

Saunders added: “I’m thrilled to be managing Lewie Edmondson under the guidance of MTK Global. He is such an exciting young talent and I’ve been very impressed with what I’ve seen from him.

“He’s been in Fuerteventura training with me for the last few weeks, and after seeing how dedicated he is I’m confident that he has what it takes to become a real force in the sport.

“I look forward to seeing his career progress. MTK Global have helped to guide me to the very top of the sport, so the future is bright for Lewis as it’s dream set-up for all involved.”

Edmondson becomes the latest exciting talent to be managed by Saunders, following on from unbeaten sensation Donte Dixon (4-0, 3 KOs), who has gone from strength to strength in his professional career since teaming up with Saunders and MTK Global.

News on when Edmondson will return to the ring will be announced in due course.

