TwitterFacebook

Yarde vs Spelman – Official Weigh-in Results

11 September 2020
YARDE vs SPELMAN
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Now that all the participants are weighed-in, and confirmed covid-free, Hall-of-Fame Promoter Frank Warren’s incredible run of shows can continue live, tomorrow night on BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm.

In the main event of the evening, ‘The Beast from the East’ Anthony Yarde will meet one of Britain’s hardest men Dec Spelman, before hopefully moving on to a domestic dust-up with Commonwealth Champion Lyndon Arthur later in the year.

Elsewhere on the card, Mark Heffron and Denzel Bentley will do battle in a British eliminator for the Middleweight crown currently worn by Welshman Liam Williams.

See Also

The vacant IBF European title will also be on the line at welterweight when Cedrick Peynaud meets English champion Ekow Essuman. Lightweight Bilal Ali, featherweight Amin Jahanzeb and debut making super-welterweight Josh Frankham round out the card.

Official photos from todays weigh-in can be found here

Official weights below:

Anthony Yarde 12st 11lb 12oz
Dec Spelman 12st 12lb

Mark Heffron 11st 5lb 9oz
Denzel Bentley 11st 5lb 4oz

Ekow Essuman 10st 6lb 11oz
Cedrick Peynaud 10st 6lb 5oz

Mohammed Bilal Ali 9st 8lb 4oz
Ed Harrison 9st 5lb 9oz

Josh Frankham 11st 8oz
Kev McAuley 11st 2lb

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Egidijus Kavaliauskas promises fireworks against Mikael Zewski on Saturday night

Egidijus Kavaliauskas promises fireworks against Mikael Zewski on Saturday night

Motivated Aaron Alameda out to upset Luis Nery

Motivated Aaron Alameda out to upset Luis Nery

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past boxing fights

Some of the biggest boxing mismatches; A look at past…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

TOP STORIES

Egidijus Kavaliauskas promises fireworks against Mikael Zewski on Saturday night

Egidijus Kavaliauskas promises fireworks against Mikael Zewski on Saturday night

Welterweight contender Egidijus ‘Mean Machine’ Kavaliauskas 21-1-1 (17) will meet Mikael Zewski 34-1 (23) in the 10-round main event at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The 32-year-old Lithuanian who fights out…

Motivated Aaron Alameda out to upset Luis Nery

Motivated Aaron Alameda out to upset Luis Nery

Undefeated Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) know what’s on the line when he faces fellow Mexican Luis Nery 30-0 (24) for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26. The fight will take place…

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Top boxing prospects in 2020

Vergil Ortiz Jr - 16-0 (16 KOs) One of the hottest prospects in world boxing today. Vergil Ortiz Jr doesn’t just erase his opponents, he shows a skill and variety to his work that suggests he will be causing issues for top fighters for many years to…

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker ready to renew hostilities with Dillian Whyte

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is looking forward to renewing hostilities with Dillian Whyte following the British boxer’s shock loss to Alexander Povetkin last month. Whyte 27-2 (18) had Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) on the canvas twice in …

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick…

Tim Tszyu closing in on world title shot against Patrick Teixeira, decision expected this week

WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) could face WBO 154-pound champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in Australia before the end of the year. The 25-year-old hotshot is coming off an eighth-round drubbing of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 …

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October…

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez signed, sealed, delivered for October 17

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) will finally clash with IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17. Negotiations for the fight have dragge…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US