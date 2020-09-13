TwitterFacebook

Eddie Hearn: Gary Russell Jr and Yuriorkis Gamboa are both targets for Devin Haney in November

13 September 2020
Eddie-Hearn
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Eddie Hearn says Gary Russell Jr and Yuriorkis Gamboa are both targets for the return of WBC World Lightweight champion Devin Haney in November, live on DAZN.

Haney (24-0 15 KOs) is raring to return to the ring and defend his crown for the second time after he was forced into surgery when injuring his shoulder in his first defense against Alfredo Santiago in Los Angeles in November.

The 21 year old has fully recovered and November 7 is the date promoter Hearn has earmarked for ‘The Dream’ to display his talents for the first time in 2020, with Russell Jnr and Gamboa the two men vying to take on the Las Vegas star.

See Also

Haney and long reigning WBC World Featherweight champion Russell Jnr (31-1 18 KOs) have become embroiled in a war of words on social media over the potential clash, while Gamboa (30-3 18 KOs) is aiming for a third shot at becoming a two-weight World champion – and Hearn expects to name Haney’s foe next week.

“Devin has been doing a great job in keeping his profile active during lockdown but now it’s almost time for get busy in the ring,” said Hearn. “November 7 is the targeted date for his return and the two main targets are Gary Russell Jr and Yuriorkis Gamboa. Both are great fights for Devin as he approaches a key stretch in his career to become standout star.

“Devin is ready to defend his WBC titles against all comers and I can’t wait to see him back in the ring in November.”

Read more articles about: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski victory

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski…

Anthony Yarde sets up Lyndon Arthur clash with sixth-round knockout of Dec Spelman

Anthony Yarde sets up Lyndon Arthur clash with sixth-round knockout…

Alan Minter: Tributes paid to British boxing legend after death aged 69

Alan Minter: Tributes paid to British boxing legend after death…

Dennis Hobson promotes carpark punch-on and encourages drive-up crowds to watch

Dennis Hobson promotes carpark punch-on and encourages drive-up crowds to…

TOP STORIES

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is ready to make a statement when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) in part one of the Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut o…

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Former two-weight world champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 27-3 (13) will take on 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. Pedraza won the vacant IBF super feathe…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

As it stands now, Manny Pacquiao is still one of the biggest stars and attractions in all of the sport of boxing. And even though he doesn’t have a fight lined up for this year, do you have to wonder how Manny would do against the best of the welt…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Australian bantamweight contender Jason 'Mayhem' Moloney 21-1 (18) will take on the most dangerous assignment in boxing when he faces Japanese superstar Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Octo…

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) know exactly what is on the line when he faces Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) at York Hall in Bethnal Green, London on September 26. One slip up and a potential fight …

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski…

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski victory

Former world title challenger Egidijus ‘Mean Machine’ Kavaliauskas 22-1-1 (18) has called for a rematch with undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) following his eighth-round knockout win over Mikael Zewski 34-2 (23) at…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US