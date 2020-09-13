TwitterFacebook

MTK Global signs world champion

13 September 2020
unnamed(78)
The move will see MTK Global work with Jamel Herring’s talented team, including manager Brian McIntyre, Marketing Director Jerry Casarez, and PR Rep Julie Goldsticker.

Boxing champion Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) has had an incredible career inside and outside the ring, culminating with him winning the WBO super-featherweight in impressive fashion in May 2019.

During his illustrious career, he has also competed at the 2012 Olympics in London, and was a proud-serving US Marine Sergeant, serving two tours in Iraq.

The 34-year-old now appears to be on a collision course with Belfast hero Carl Frampton, and Herring is delighted to be teaming up with MTK Global ahead of the potential showdown.

Herring said: “I’m very excited about this next step in my career. I know that by adding MTK Global as an advisor along with Brian McIntyre as my manager, I have the strongest team in the game.

“A special shout out to my guy Jerry Casarez and Jamie Conlan of MTK for helping push this over the line. The best is yet to come from Jamel Herring and with MTK Global on my team I know I’m going to get the right opportunities.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “We’re delighted to welcome Jamel Herring to the team. It became a top priority for MTK to work with Herring given who he is, his standing in the division, especially with JoJo Diaz now also in the stable, and as soon as we spoke, there were instant synergies and we were able to get the deal over the line right away.

“This is a fantastic addition to the team and we’re proud to have the champ with us. This is another step from MTK into the US market and its an honour to be working with a true champion in Jamel Herring.

“We know how much both Jamel and Carl Frampton are looking to square off with each other and it will be something everyone at MTK is now committed to fulfilling and working so closely with Top Rank, making these fights becomes very, very easy.”

