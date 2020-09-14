Al Bernstein Unplugged Previews SHOWTIME Pay-per-view

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The new episode of Al Bernstein Unplugged, airing the week of September 14-21 on networks all around the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, is a special preview show devoted entirely to the September 26 SHOWTIME pay-per-view telecast.

This Al Bernstein Unplugged episode includes an interview with Mauro Ranallo who will announce the six fight PPV card along with Al Bernstein and Abner Mares at ringside. Brian Custer will host the telecast. On “Unplugged” viewers will also be the first to see and hear Al Bernstein’s keys to victory for the dual main events of the September 26th card. Bernstein said, “So, this is a scoop for Al Bernstein Unplugged viewers. They will get a sneak peak of what I will do on the broadcast.” The September 26th PPV card, featuring Jermall Charlo vs. Sergey Derevyanchenko and Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario in dual main events, can be purchased for live streaming and via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

Bernstein called the September 26th PPV card, “Potentially one of the deepest pay-per-view cards I have done in my 40 year career.” He added, “A six fight card filled with competitive title matches is a rarity in boxing. This has the potential to be a very special night of boxing.”

Al Bernstein Unplugged is seen on seven networks that reach 180 million households. Viewers can check local listings for the day, time and platform for the show Trip Mitchell is Al’s co-host and the show is produced by Lets Do Something Productions.