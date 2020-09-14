How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

As it stands now, Manny Pacquiao is still one of the biggest stars and attractions in all of the sport of boxing.

And even though he doesn’t have a fight lined up for this year, do you have to wonder how Manny would do against the best of the welterweights.

Every single year in the sport, the welterweight division is one of the hottest and most competitive, and that goes for 2020, as a sport attempts to get things back on track.

See Also

Here are some thoughts on Manny Pacquiao against the division’s best.

Errol Spence

Spence is regarded by many as the best fighter at 147 pounds. He went from being an unbeaten prospect, to becoming a contender who was calling for the big fights, to now holding two belts in the division (IBF and WBC).

Spence is very patient and methodical in the ring. He is flat-footed, however, and perhaps Manny would be able to mount an offensive attack of his own. But nearing 42 years of age, it would be dangerous for Pacquiao.

Terence Crawford

Crawford is another fighter who many regard as the best at 147 pounds. Crawford is a WBO champion but he has yet to fight any huge names.

There were discussions of Crawford versus Pacquiao taking place this year, but who knows how that will play out. Crawford is a switch hitter and he gets better as the fights go on, so he would definitely be more dangerous as the fight wore on, if he and Manny fight.

Mikey Garcia

Garcia suffered a tough loss to Spence in March of 2019, but he bounced back very strongly by defeating Jessie Vargas this past February.

Garcia is a very calculated boxer, and it would be very intriguing to see him and Pacquiao matching fists and wits against one another.

Shawn Porter

Porter is one of the most overlooked fighters in the division and he always gives everyone a very competitive fight. His fight with Spence last year was an excellent back-and-forth brawl and it showed how much Porter still has left.

Porter would definitely make things interesting versus Pacquiao because he is so strong, aggressive, and well conditioned to fight for all 12 rounds.

Danny Garcia

Danny Garcia will be facing Spence in November. And even though he’s the underdog he actually has a great chance to win the fight.

Garcia has a good chin, he has a lot of championship experience, and he can punch. He also has a strong metal approach in the ring. Him vs. Manny could be fireworks.

Keith Thurman

Pacquiao scored an upset victory over Thurman last year, and even dropped him in the first round. But the fight was actually very competitive and a rematch could be worth entertaining.

Yordenis Ugas

Ugas Is now the WBA champion and he is also one of the most overlooked fighters at welterweight. His boxing savvy and great conditioning and skills would make him a live dog against Pacquiao.