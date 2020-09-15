BBBofC confirm Shakan Pitters vs Shakan Pitters clash

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

It’s on! Shakan Pitters will defend his British Light-Heavyweight title against Craig Richards on November 14, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5.

The British Boxing Board of Control today confirmed that the fight has been confirmed and approved with the release of the latest Championship Circular with only the venue to be announced. Richards and his manager/trainer Peter Sims have also accepted the terms and agreed to the fight.

Newly crowned Pitters, who claimed the title with a decision over Chad Sugden last month, makes the first defence of his Lonsdale belt against his fierce London rival in a clash of styles that could be another potential fight of the year.

See Also

Promoter Mick Hennessy’s last two shows featuring Alex Dilmaghani against Samir Ziani just last week and Francisco Fonseca last November, both live on Channel 5, have been fight of the Year candidates.

Hennessy said, “I’m delighted to announce that Pitters versus Richards is finally on and will be free to watch live on Channel 5. This is a great fight that the public really want to see and I believe we could be in for a real treat with these two proud warriors. Shakan isn’t taking an easy first defence and he said that he would put the title on the line against him first if he defeated Sugden and he’s done that. I know that Craig will be really up for the fight, he was devastated to pull out of the first fight and will now be desperate to get his hands on the British title. After the last two shows on Channel 5 with the barnstormers between Dilmaghani and Ziani and Fonseca, I have a feeling Pitters v Richards could match them.”

Birmingham’s ’Big Shak’ is cleaning up the domestic division after defeating Dec Spelman to win the English 175lb title in September 2019 and now has similar intents to make the Lonsdale belt his own property with three defences, starting with Richards. Standing at 6ft 6in, the towering Pitters, 31, has amassed a perfect 14-0 record with four knockouts since making his pro-debut in March 2017.

From Crystal Palace, Richards, 30, was originally due to face Pitters for the British title in March but withdrew due to a viral infection and Sugden stepped in. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, the Pitters-Sugden bout went ahead in August with Hennessy ensuring the winner faced Richards for the first defence.

A former Southern Area and WBA Continental Light-Heavyweight Champion, this will be Richards’ second attempt at the British title after he pushed then Champion Frank Buglioni the distance in October 2017 – and rocked Buglioni in the third round – when he took the fight at just five days’ notice.

Hennessy will release further details on the show next week with quotes from both camps.

For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports