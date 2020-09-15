TwitterFacebook

BBBofC confirm Shakan Pitters vs Shakan Pitters clash

15 September 2020
Shakan Pitters vs Shakan Pitters
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

It’s on! Shakan Pitters will defend his British Light-Heavyweight title against Craig Richards on November 14, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5.

The British Boxing Board of Control today confirmed that the fight has been confirmed and approved with the release of the latest Championship Circular with only the venue to be announced. Richards and his manager/trainer Peter Sims have also accepted the terms and agreed to the fight.

Newly crowned Pitters, who claimed the title with a decision over Chad Sugden last month, makes the first defence of his Lonsdale belt against his fierce London rival in a clash of styles that could be another potential fight of the year.

See Also

Promoter Mick Hennessy’s last two shows featuring Alex Dilmaghani against Samir Ziani just last week and Francisco Fonseca last November, both live on Channel 5, have been fight of the Year candidates.

Hennessy said, “I’m delighted to announce that Pitters versus Richards is finally on and will be free to watch live on Channel 5. This is a great fight that the public really want to see and I believe we could be in for a real treat with these two proud warriors. Shakan isn’t taking an easy first defence and he said that he would put the title on the line against him first if he defeated Sugden and he’s done that. I know that Craig will be really up for the fight, he was devastated to pull out of the first fight and will now be desperate to get his hands on the British title. After the last two shows on Channel 5 with the barnstormers between Dilmaghani and Ziani and Fonseca, I have a feeling Pitters v Richards could match them.”

Birmingham’s ’Big Shak’ is cleaning up the domestic division after defeating Dec Spelman to win the English 175lb title in September 2019 and now has similar intents to make the Lonsdale belt his own property with three defences, starting with Richards. Standing at 6ft 6in, the towering Pitters, 31, has amassed a perfect 14-0 record with four knockouts since making his pro-debut in March 2017.

From Crystal Palace, Richards, 30, was originally due to face Pitters for the British title in March but withdrew due to a viral infection and Sugden stepped in. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, the Pitters-Sugden bout went ahead in August with Hennessy ensuring the winner faced Richards for the first defence.

A former Southern Area and WBA Continental Light-Heavyweight Champion, this will be Richards’ second attempt at the British title after he pushed then Champion Frank Buglioni the distance in October 2017 – and rocked Buglioni in the third round – when he took the fight at just five days’ notice.

Hennessy will release further details on the show next week with quotes from both camps.
For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski victory

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski…

Anthony Yarde sets up Lyndon Arthur clash with sixth-round knockout of Dec Spelman

Anthony Yarde sets up Lyndon Arthur clash with sixth-round knockout…

Alan Minter: Tributes paid to British boxing legend after death aged 69

Alan Minter: Tributes paid to British boxing legend after death…

TOP STORIES

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

The highly-anticipated showdown between rising heavyweight stars Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) and Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) looks to be in jeopardy once again. The fight was expected to take place on October 24 at London’s O2 Arena. …

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is ready to make a statement when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) in part one of the Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut o…

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Former two-weight world champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 27-3 (13) will take on 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. Pedraza won the vacant IBF super feathe…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

As it stands now, Manny Pacquiao is still one of the biggest stars and attractions in all of the sport of boxing. And even though he doesn’t have a fight lined up for this year, do you have to wonder how Manny would do against the best of the welt…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Australian bantamweight contender Jason 'Mayhem' Moloney 21-1 (18) will take on the most dangerous assignment in boxing when he faces Japanese superstar Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Octo…

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) know exactly what is on the line when he faces Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) at York Hall in Bethnal Green, London on September 26. One slip up and a potential fight …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US