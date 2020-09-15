TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte needs to bring back the “street guy” to beat Alexander Povetkin in November rematch

15 September 2020
boxing-povetkin-whyte6
Alexander Povetkin knocked out Dillian Whyte with a left uppercut. Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) will get his opportunity for revenge against Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) when the heavyweights meet in an immediate rematch on November 21.

The 32-year-old Londoner was sensationally knocked out by Povetkin, 41, in five rounds last month after having the Russian veteran on the deck twice in the previous round.

A left uppercut from Povetkin laid out Whyte and cost him his WBC number one ranking. The Mexican sanctioning body dropped him to number five in their latest rankings.

See Also

“I’m over the moon to have the rematch,” Whyte said. “As soon as I got out of the ring, I was looking for confirmation that the fight would be on.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring and get back what is rightfully mine. I’m looking to do what I said I would the first time, and that’s beat Alexander Povetkin.”

Whyte insists he doesn’t need to make any major changes ahead of the rematch.

“There won’t be any major adjustments, but I just need to be more switched on and not get distracted,” Whyte said.

“He was able to use his experience against me. I will be a lot more focused and sharper in the rematch.

“I’m coming to win and knock him out. I’m coming to even the score, and the only way to do that is by knocking him out.”

Povetkin refused to be dragged into any trash talk, instead praising Whyte as a fighter.

“I’ve rested well, spent time with my family and now that the date of the rematch is known, I will soon return to my training camp and prepare as thoroughly as I did for the first fight,” Povetkin said.

“As I said before the first fight – and after it too – Dillian Whyte is a good, strong boxer. I will be ready to enter the ring on November 21. I hope it will be another beautiful fight for the fans.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn says this is the most important fight of Whyte’s career.

“If he wants to fight for a world title, everything is on the line in this fight,” the Matchroom Boxing boss told Sky Sports News.

“In that sense, everything is on the line in his career.

“It was a big shock especially because he was controlling the fight. It was a brutal knockout.

“Whyte is so hungry to win. Many people think he’s foolish taking the rematch so early. He thinks he should have won the fight, wants the chance to avenge the defeat, and wants to do it quickly.

“Povetkin said: ‘I’m all-in, I knocked you out once and I’ll do it again’.

“Whyte is raring to go. I’ve never seen him so motivated to win a fight.

“The bad boy in Whyte is coming out for this fight. Sometimes when fighters create success and gain wealth, do they become softer? I’ve seen another side to Whyte in the past three or four weeks.

“This is the old Dillian Whyte – that bad guy, that street guy who wants to do a job on Povetkin.

“This time, it’s strictly business in an absolute must-win fight.”

Povetkin claimed the interim WBC title with his win over Whyte, making him the mandatory to Tyson Fury’s full championship.

“We’ve gone from Whyte trying to win that fight to become mandatory to Fury, to him needing to win to save any chance he has of challenging for a world title,” said Hearn.

“Povetkin is mandatory to Fury. The winner of this fight will be mandatory to Fury – it’s just a case of when. Whyte had the date [by the end of February 2021] locked in and, if he wins, will be pushing for that date to be reinstated.

“But in my mind is victory only. The world championship fight will come. But if you lose this fight? Forget about that, sling it in the bin. You must beat Povetkin.

“We approach a fight with his world championship career on the line.”

Read more articles about: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jermell Charlo promises to be at his best against Jeison Rosario on September 26

Jermell Charlo promises to be at his best against Jeison…

Dillian Whyte needs to bring back the

Dillian Whyte needs to bring back the "street guy" to…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski victory

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski…

TOP STORIES

Jermell Charlo promises to be at his best against Jeison…

Jermell Charlo promises to be at his best against Jeison Rosario on September 26

WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) is ready to stamp his claim as the best fighter in his division when he takes on WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut …

Dillian Whyte needs to bring back the "street guy" to…

Dillian Whyte needs to bring back the

Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) will get his opportunity for revenge against Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) when the heavyweights meet in an immediate rematch on November 21. The 32-year-old Londoner was sensationally knocked out by Povetkin, 41, in five …

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

The highly-anticipated showdown between rising heavyweight stars Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) and Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) looks to be in jeopardy once again. The fight was expected to take place on October 24 at London’s O2 Arena. …

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is ready to make a statement when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) in part one of the Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut o…

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Former two-weight world champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 27-3 (13) will take on 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. Pedraza won the vacant IBF super feathe…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

As it stands now, Manny Pacquiao is still one of the biggest stars and attractions in all of the sport of boxing. And even though he doesn’t have a fight lined up for this year, do you have to wonder how Manny would do against the best of the welt…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US