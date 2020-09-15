TwitterFacebook

Eric Puente Remains Undefeated with Unanimous Decision over Luis Norambuena in Las Vegas

15 September 2020
Eric Puente
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Split-T Management lightweight Eric Puente remained undefeated by winning a four round unanimous decision over tough veteran Luis Norambuena on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Puente boxed well and used his jab to set up good shots, which included several hard uppercuts and lefts to the body on the hard charging Norambuena. Puente kept Norambuena at bay, and came home with the victory.

Puente, 137.7 lbs of San Diego, California won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37 and is now 4-0. Norambuena, 135.6 lbs of Talca, Chile is 4-6-1. Puente was the 9th undefeated foe for Norambuena in his 11 bout career.

See Also

“I am so happy that I was able to go out there, and get the chance to show the world what I can do,” said the 21 year-old Puente. “I put a lot of work in. I want to give a big thanks to ESPN, Top Rank and Split-T Management for the opportunity. I can’t wait to come back again soon.”

Puente is promoted by Top Rank.

Photos by Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski victory

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski…

Anthony Yarde sets up Lyndon Arthur clash with sixth-round knockout of Dec Spelman

Anthony Yarde sets up Lyndon Arthur clash with sixth-round knockout…

Alan Minter: Tributes paid to British boxing legend after death aged 69

Alan Minter: Tributes paid to British boxing legend after death…

TOP STORIES

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

The highly-anticipated showdown between rising heavyweight stars Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) and Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) looks to be in jeopardy once again. The fight was expected to take place on October 24 at London’s O2 Arena. …

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is ready to make a statement when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) in part one of the Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut o…

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Former two-weight world champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 27-3 (13) will take on 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. Pedraza won the vacant IBF super feathe…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

As it stands now, Manny Pacquiao is still one of the biggest stars and attractions in all of the sport of boxing. And even though he doesn’t have a fight lined up for this year, do you have to wonder how Manny would do against the best of the welt…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Australian bantamweight contender Jason 'Mayhem' Moloney 21-1 (18) will take on the most dangerous assignment in boxing when he faces Japanese superstar Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Octo…

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) know exactly what is on the line when he faces Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) at York Hall in Bethnal Green, London on September 26. One slip up and a potential fight …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US