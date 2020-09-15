Eric Puente Remains Undefeated with Unanimous Decision over Luis Norambuena in Las Vegas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management lightweight Eric Puente remained undefeated by winning a four round unanimous decision over tough veteran Luis Norambuena on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Puente boxed well and used his jab to set up good shots, which included several hard uppercuts and lefts to the body on the hard charging Norambuena. Puente kept Norambuena at bay, and came home with the victory.

Puente, 137.7 lbs of San Diego, California won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37 and is now 4-0. Norambuena, 135.6 lbs of Talca, Chile is 4-6-1. Puente was the 9th undefeated foe for Norambuena in his 11 bout career.

“I am so happy that I was able to go out there, and get the chance to show the world what I can do,” said the 21 year-old Puente. “I put a lot of work in. I want to give a big thanks to ESPN, Top Rank and Split-T Management for the opportunity. I can’t wait to come back again soon.”

Puente is promoted by Top Rank.

Photos by Mikey Williams / Top Rank