Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is ready to make a statement when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) in part one of the Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.

“I know that it’s my time to shine and my time to give everyone the best that I can give. I’m striving to be one of the best to ever lace up a pair of gloves,” Charlo said.

“The fans that love me can expect me to do what I do. The fans who don’t know about me, they’re going to see a smart, strong and athletic fighter. You’re going to see all of it in the ring on September 26.

“I came from nothing, so I want to put everyone on. I want to make sure Ronnie Shields gets into the Hall of Fame. We’re looking to do something in boxing that no one has ever done.

“When I look outside this gym, I say there’s no way I’m losing. I’m carrying my whole family on my back. Houston, we have another one. I’m doing it for everybody here.

“I’m telling those other middleweights to buckle your seatbelts. It’s lift off. Everyone that doubted me, everyone who wants a chance, you’ll get your turn. I’m running the show. You just stay locked in.”

Charlo won his first world title at junior middleweight when he stopped Cornelius Bundrage in three frames for the IBF strap in 2015. Bundrage was down four time in the fight.

The 32-year-old Texan is coming off a seventh-round stoppage of Australian-based Irishman Dennis Hogan last December, his first knockout in three fights.

“My power is growing along with me,” Charlo said. “With some fights you need to add more power and sometimes your power just naturally increases. I’ve gotten a lot stronger and a lot smarter, so I’ve been able to use my skills to go along with my power heading into this fight.

“Derevyanchenko is a come forward fighter. He’s going to bring a lot of power and speed with good technical skills. He calls himself ‘The Technician’ but we’ll see how technical he is once I start putting my jab in his face. I’m going to use all my natural skills in this fight.”

Charlo’s trainer Ronnie Shields rates him as one of the best fighters he has ever trained.

“I’ve had so many good fighters in my career, but Jermall is right up there at the top with Evander Holyfield, Vernon Forrest and Pernell Whitaker,” Shields said.

“He works hard and pays attention to what he has to do. The thing that separates them is that he knows how to watch his opponent and he knows what he’s in for.

“Just like every opponent, we expect Sergiy to be at his best. We expect Sergiy to come in and try to win and be the best he can possibly be. Jermall is doing the same thing. No stone will be left unturned. We go over the game plan every day.”

Charlo insists he wants the big fights at 160-pounds against the like of Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Kazakh bomber Gennadiy Golovkin.

“After I win this fight the sky is the limit,” he said. “I know people will respect me a lot more after this, but I’m focused on only this fight. This fight is another big stepping-stone toward even bigger fights to come.

“A lot of people don’t really know where the Charlos came from and they’re getting the chance to learn it throughout this time. It’s taken to this point for everyone to see that we belong on this big stage. I’m grateful for everyone around me who’s embraced me with love.

“We don’t have too much longer to be doing this. Where are the rest of the belts at? I’m ready. Watch next Saturday night, because I’m making this statement loud for everyone who doubted me.”