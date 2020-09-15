Let Battle Commence VI, Exclusively Live on FITE TV

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Five division World Champion and Promoter Lee Mcallister and the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) jointly announced an historic all female professional boxing event, that will take place in the United Kingdom on Saturday 21st November 2020 as part of the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, in association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK and broadcast exclusively live on FITE TV.

To date the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, which are broadcast live on FITE TV and delayed broadcast in the UK on Sports Channel Network (Freeview/Youview Channel 265), has featured female contests on all events.

The first took place on the 18th July 2020 and hosted the professional boxing debut of ten time Kick Boxing World Champion Caitlin Foran against PBC International Silver Champion Jaime Bates.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, which was broadcast live on Friday 4th September, featured three female contests, the first featured PBC International Silver Super Flyweight Champion Nicola Hopewell versus Tasha Boyes, also featured on the card were Elite Amateur Stars Hollie Towl and Ellie Coulson who made their respective professional boxing debuts against Jaime Bates and Beccy Ferguson.

The upcoming LET BATTLE COMMENCE III, which takes place on the 3rd October features two female contests; Sophie Varley versus Tasha Boyes and Elite Amateur Estelle Scott makes her professional Boxing debut against Carly Mackenzie.

The interim card for the 21st November LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES event sees WIBA Minimum-weight World Champion Denise Castle and MBC International Champion Marianne Marston co-headlining, against yet to be named opponents.

The stacked card hosts the rematch between Nicola Hopewell and Tasha Boyes, following Boyes’ unfortunate retirement during their previous encounter due to an arm injury.

Former ten time Kick Boxing World Champion Caitlin Foran will make her second appearance in the series and will face Shrewsbury’s Beccy Ferguson.

Former English National Amateur Champion Ellie Coulson will also be making her second appearance in the series, this time she faces Ester Konecna from the Czech Republic.

Ellie’s esteemed team mate at the Xbox Academy in Worksop, Hollie Towl, faces Italy’s Angela Cannizzaro.

World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai World Champion Natacha De Almeida from Switzerland, will be making her professional boxing debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

Former Elite Amateur, South Shields’ Estelle Scott, is back in action against debuting Kirsty Biswas from Middlesbrough.

Manchester’s Sophie Varley, who now competes at Super Flyweight, will face debuting Ivette Garcia.

Shrewsbury’s PBC International Silver Bantamweight Champion Jaime Bates will go toe-to-toe with the highly experienced Kenyan Jane Kavulani.

Further contests are planned, including a second World title fight between American Heavyweights Carlette Ewell and Gwendolyn O’Neil, subject to UK Government travel restrictions permitting.

Currently this event is being planned as a ‘Behind Closed Doors’ special event at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen, however it is expected that Spectators will be permitted to attend events by November, subject to government restrictions, and if they are then it is expected that the event will take place in London, subject to suitable size venue availability.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES, in association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK, will take place on the 21st November 2020 and will be broadcast exclusively live on FITE TV (PPV @ $12.99)

www.letbattlecommence.com