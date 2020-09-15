TwitterFacebook

Let Battle Commence VI, Exclusively Live on FITE TV

15 September 2020
fite-mobile-app-commercial-640x360fit
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Five division World Champion and Promoter Lee Mcallister and the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) jointly announced an historic all female professional boxing event, that will take place in the United Kingdom on Saturday 21st November 2020 as part of the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, in association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK and broadcast exclusively live on FITE TV.

To date the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, which are broadcast live on FITE TV and delayed broadcast in the UK on Sports Channel Network (Freeview/Youview Channel 265), has featured female contests on all events.

The first took place on the 18th July 2020 and hosted the professional boxing debut of ten time Kick Boxing World Champion Caitlin Foran against PBC International Silver Champion Jaime Bates.

See Also

LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, which was broadcast live on Friday 4th September, featured three female contests, the first featured PBC International Silver Super Flyweight Champion Nicola Hopewell versus Tasha Boyes, also featured on the card were Elite Amateur Stars Hollie Towl and Ellie Coulson who made their respective professional boxing debuts against Jaime Bates and Beccy Ferguson.

The upcoming LET BATTLE COMMENCE III, which takes place on the 3rd October features two female contests; Sophie Varley versus Tasha Boyes and Elite Amateur Estelle Scott makes her professional Boxing debut against Carly Mackenzie.

The interim card for the 21st November LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES event sees WIBA Minimum-weight World Champion Denise Castle and MBC International Champion Marianne Marston co-headlining, against yet to be named opponents.

The stacked card hosts the rematch between Nicola Hopewell and Tasha Boyes, following Boyes’ unfortunate retirement during their previous encounter due to an arm injury.

Former ten time Kick Boxing World Champion Caitlin Foran will make her second appearance in the series and will face Shrewsbury’s Beccy Ferguson.

Former English National Amateur Champion Ellie Coulson will also be making her second appearance in the series, this time she faces Ester Konecna from the Czech Republic.

Ellie’s esteemed team mate at the Xbox Academy in Worksop, Hollie Towl, faces Italy’s Angela Cannizzaro.

World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai World Champion Natacha De Almeida from Switzerland, will be making her professional boxing debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

Former Elite Amateur, South Shields’ Estelle Scott, is back in action against debuting Kirsty Biswas from Middlesbrough.

Manchester’s Sophie Varley, who now competes at Super Flyweight, will face debuting Ivette Garcia.

Shrewsbury’s PBC International Silver Bantamweight Champion Jaime Bates will go toe-to-toe with the highly experienced Kenyan Jane Kavulani.

Further contests are planned, including a second World title fight between American Heavyweights Carlette Ewell and Gwendolyn O’Neil, subject to UK Government travel restrictions permitting.

Currently this event is being planned as a ‘Behind Closed Doors’ special event at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen, however it is expected that Spectators will be permitted to attend events by November, subject to government restrictions, and if they are then it is expected that the event will take place in London, subject to suitable size venue availability.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES, in association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK, will take place on the 21st November 2020 and will be broadcast exclusively live on FITE TV (PPV @ $12.99)

www.letbattlecommence.com

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski victory

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski…

Anthony Yarde sets up Lyndon Arthur clash with sixth-round knockout of Dec Spelman

Anthony Yarde sets up Lyndon Arthur clash with sixth-round knockout…

Alan Minter: Tributes paid to British boxing legend after death aged 69

Alan Minter: Tributes paid to British boxing legend after death…

TOP STORIES

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

The highly-anticipated showdown between rising heavyweight stars Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) and Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) looks to be in jeopardy once again. The fight was expected to take place on October 24 at London’s O2 Arena. …

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is ready to make a statement when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) in part one of the Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut o…

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Former two-weight world champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 27-3 (13) will take on 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. Pedraza won the vacant IBF super feathe…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

As it stands now, Manny Pacquiao is still one of the biggest stars and attractions in all of the sport of boxing. And even though he doesn’t have a fight lined up for this year, do you have to wonder how Manny would do against the best of the welt…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Australian bantamweight contender Jason 'Mayhem' Moloney 21-1 (18) will take on the most dangerous assignment in boxing when he faces Japanese superstar Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Octo…

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) know exactly what is on the line when he faces Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) at York Hall in Bethnal Green, London on September 26. One slip up and a potential fight …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US