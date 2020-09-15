TwitterFacebook

Ukrainian super lightweight prospect Zoravor Petrosyan remains undefeated

15 September 2020
Zoravor Petrosyan
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated Ukrainian super lightweight prospect Zoravor Petrosyan improved his pro record to 9-0 (4 KOs) last Saturday night in Russia, stopping out-classed Eubenii Vazem in the fourth round in Ekaterinburg.

Petrosyan, who is managed by Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker, has won the first three rounds on each of the three judges’ scorecards, 30-27. The 22-year-old Petrosyan, fighting out of Kiev, was outweighed by 7-¼ pounds against late replacement Vazem (9-12, 4 KOs), who had even more of a weight advantage when they fought as opposed to their 7 ¼ lbs. difference at the weigh in.

“I’m very proud of my fighter,” Roach said. “His opponent fell out and he was matched against an opponent who fights two weight classes higher than Zoravor. He did very well and displayed some great boxing skills. He adapted well to the size differential and broke him down. It’s a big win for Team Petroysan.”

Petrosyan was a multi-national champion who captured a bronze medal at the 2016 World Youth Under-19 Championships.

Fighter Locker’s growing stable of gifted boxers includes a talented Ukrainian trio comprised of North American Boxing Association (NABA) super welterweight title holder Stanyslav Skofokhod (19-2, 16 KOs), and word-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian (16-1, 7 KOs). Other Fighter Locker stablemates include Salem, MA welterweight Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs), the former IBF Youth World super lightweight champion; Lynn, MA super welterweight Khiry Todd (10-1, 8 KOs), Dorchester, MA welterweight Gabriel Duluc (15-3, 4 KOs), Troy, NY super lightweight RayJay Bermudez (9-0, 6 KOs), Toronto, Canada welterweight Jeff “The Trouble 1” Tabrizi (8-3, 7 KOs), West Haven, CT super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs), super featherweight Jesus Vasquez, Jr. (6-0, 2 KOs), super middleweight “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (4-0, 2 KOs) plus Irish National champion Paul Ryan, who will fight as a welterweight in the pro ranks, and U.S. Army super bantamweight Daniel Bailey, Jr., who will making their pro debuts.

