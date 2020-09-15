WBSS Cruiserweight Final to be shown LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sky Sports, the UK’s premier sports broadcaster, includes the massive Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos Ali Trophy showdown to its schedule on 26 September.

“We are delighted to be delivering another great final to the amazing UK fans,” said Andreas Benz, CEO of Comosa, the WBSS organiser.

“A final for the Muhammad Ali Trophy has proved to be something extraordinary. We have seen that it brings out the best in the boxers which reflects the DNA of our tournament as to deliver and continue to deliver boxing at its very best to fans of the sport.”

Adam Smith, Sky Sports’ Head of Boxing Development, said: “The WBSS has already supplied some classic encounters, live on Sky Sports, so we’re expecting even more drama when Mairis Briedis battles Yuniel Dorticos this month!”

Previous WBSS Season II finals shown on Sky Sports – Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire and Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor – were consensus fights of the year 2019, and Mairis Briedis vs IBF champ Yuniel Dorticos has the same components for another fabulous final.

Said Kalle Sauerland, WBSS Chief Boxing Officer: “Briedis and Dorticos are both massive power punchers, they only move forward, and we’ve seen them both deliver before in the WBSS. So look forward to absolute fireworks on 26 September when the division’s number 1 and 2 clash for the Muhammad Ali Trophy!”

The hotly-anticipated World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos takes place behind-closed-doors in a film studio at Plazamedia Broadcasting Center in Munich, Germany on Saturday, 26 September. On the line: The Muhammad Ali Trophy, IBF World title, and vacant Ring Magazine 200 lbs belt.

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

The Road to Munich:

Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

Muhammad Ali Trophy winners:

2019: Josh Taylor (Super-Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight)

2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight)