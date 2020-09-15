TwitterFacebook

WBSS Cruiserweight Final to be shown LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK

15 September 2020
ali trophy
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Sky Sports, the UK’s premier sports broadcaster, includes the massive Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos Ali Trophy showdown to its schedule on 26 September.

“We are delighted to be delivering another great final to the amazing UK fans,” said Andreas Benz, CEO of Comosa, the WBSS organiser.

“A final for the Muhammad Ali Trophy has proved to be something extraordinary. We have seen that it brings out the best in the boxers which reflects the DNA of our tournament as to deliver and continue to deliver boxing at its very best to fans of the sport.”

See Also

Adam Smith, Sky Sports’ Head of Boxing Development, said: “The WBSS has already supplied some classic encounters, live on Sky Sports, so we’re expecting even more drama when Mairis Briedis battles Yuniel Dorticos this month!”

Previous WBSS Season II finals shown on Sky Sports – Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire and Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor – were consensus fights of the year 2019, and Mairis Briedis vs IBF champ Yuniel Dorticos has the same components for another fabulous final.

Said Kalle Sauerland, WBSS Chief Boxing Officer: “Briedis and Dorticos are both massive power punchers, they only move forward, and we’ve seen them both deliver before in the WBSS. So look forward to absolute fireworks on 26 September when the division’s number 1 and 2 clash for the Muhammad Ali Trophy!”

The hotly-anticipated World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos takes place behind-closed-doors in a film studio at Plazamedia Broadcasting Center in Munich, Germany on Saturday, 26 September. On the line: The Muhammad Ali Trophy, IBF World title, and vacant Ring Magazine 200 lbs belt.

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

The Road to Munich:
Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

Muhammad Ali Trophy winners:
2019: Josh Taylor (Super-Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight)
2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight)

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jermell Charlo promises to be at his best against Jeison Rosario on September 26

Jermell Charlo promises to be at his best against Jeison…

Dillian Whyte needs to bring back the

Dillian Whyte needs to bring back the "street guy" to…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Jason Moloney ready to take on The Monster on Halloween

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

Josh Taylor out to avoid banana skin to keep Jose…

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski victory

Egidijus Kavaliauskas wants rematch with Terence Crawford after Mikael Zewski…

TOP STORIES

Jermell Charlo promises to be at his best against Jeison…

Jermell Charlo promises to be at his best against Jeison Rosario on September 26

WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) is ready to stamp his claim as the best fighter in his division when he takes on WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut …

Dillian Whyte needs to bring back the "street guy" to…

Dillian Whyte needs to bring back the

Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) will get his opportunity for revenge against Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) when the heavyweights meet in an immediate rematch on November 21. The 32-year-old Londoner was sensationally knocked out by Povetkin, 41, in five …

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back…

Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois likely to be pushed back again

The highly-anticipated showdown between rising heavyweight stars Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) and Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) looks to be in jeopardy once again. The fight was expected to take place on October 24 at London’s O2 Arena. …

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants all the belts after Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is ready to make a statement when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) in part one of the Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut o…

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Jose Pedraza wants to be a three-weight world champion

Former two-weight world champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 27-3 (13) will take on 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-2 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. Pedraza won the vacant IBF super feathe…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the…

How would Manny Pacquiao do vs. the best of the welterweights?

As it stands now, Manny Pacquiao is still one of the biggest stars and attractions in all of the sport of boxing. And even though he doesn’t have a fight lined up for this year, do you have to wonder how Manny would do against the best of the welt…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US