Welterweight Lenny Fuller willing to take risks in next fight

‘Gypsy Warrior’ Lenny Fuller (10-1, 1KO) has been back in training for over 12 weeks as he awaits fight news.

Signed to promoter Joe Elfidh’s Boxing Connected, the welterweight has been working closely with trainer Lee Page, getting ready for a fight date, which has yet to materialise after an extended wait.

He said, “I’ve had a good 12 weeks back in training now. I’ve managed to get a little bit of sparring in that time, but a lot of people don’t want to spar right now.

“I’d like to get out by the end of the year, ideally. On an MTK show, Matchroom, or anything. When I get offered a good fight, I’m taking it! I’ll take a risk, but it’s got to be a calculated risk.

“Someone like Sam Eggington; a fight like that I would take tomorrow. I think I could quite comfortably beat him, and Ted Cheeseman as well. I’m not being disrespectful or calling out anyone, but that’s the level I see myself at and I’d take those fights if offered to me.”

The 26-year-old from Chart Sutton in Kent was an Ultimate Boxxer finalist in September 2019, where he recorded the fastest knockout in the tournament’s history by stopping unbeaten Kingsley Egbunike (5-1-1) in just 34 seconds. He then defeated Southern Area title contender Joshua Ejakpovi (13-2, 3KOs) in the semi-final to set up a showdown with Olympian Steven Donnelly (9-0, 4KOs) in the final, where Fuller was bravely stopped on his feet in the second round. He took the unique opportunity at the division above his natural weight at super-welterweight.

Just six weeks later, Fuller was back out for his 10th professional contest against one of Britain’s best journeymen, MJ Hall (2-56-2). Fuller defeated the Midlander 40-36 in what was the away fighter’s 50th bout.

The Maidstone man then fought on February 29 this year in his first ever eight-rounder against WBA Fedebol super-featherweight titlist Berman Sanchez (29-13-3, 21KOs). He defeated the experienced Nicaraguan fighter, who has shared the ring with pound-for-pound star Miguel Berchelt (37-1, 33KOs) and three-weight world champion Jorge Linares (47-5, 29KOs), 80-73 on points with a view to challenge for titles next, but the plans were thwarted by COVID-19.

He imagined what could have been, “I think I could have pushed on for a Southern Area title and I could be fighting for an English or mixing it at British level by now. I spar with good boys all the time and I’ve always done alright. I’ve done rounds upon rounds with Louis Greene.”

From nearby Strood, Louis Greene (12-2, 7KOs) is a former Southern Area welterweight champion, who very recently lost his last fight to unbeaten Belfast boxer Lewis Crocker (12-0, 7KOs) when challenging for the WBO European belt.

Fuller has also experienced valuable sparring sessions with Olympic gold medallist and world title contender Luke Campbell (20-3, 16KOs).

But it’s Londoner Sam Gilley (11-0, 5KOs), who is the current reigning Southern Area welterweight champion, that Fuller has in his sights, “He’s a good kid, tall and strong, but I fancy myself against him, to be honest. That’s a fight I’d take next, it could even be worthy of an English title.”

The talented welterweight is part of a busy, brilliant division shared with the likes of former unified world champion Amir Khan (34-5, 21KOs); Rio 2016 Olympian Josh Kelly (10-1, 6KOs); plus unbeaten rising star Conor Benn (16-0, 11KOs).

Upon hearing Benn’s name, Fuller quickly mentioned, “That’s where I see myself right now, I honestly think that’s where I’m at, although I don’t want to sound arrogant but if I didn’t see myself there then what’s the point?”

With no fight date to look forward to, an extended 12 weeks in training, Fuller admitted to a few complacencies creeping into his training regimes.

“I was slacking in my diet,” he refreshingly confessed. “Just being more relaxed, you know. The passion and drive is still there, but in my head there’s nothing coming up. If I get asked to go for breakfast with the boys then I think ‘Yeah ok, might as well’.

“I think I’ll get a call soon though. Siesta Boxing offered me a fight on their ‘Kold War’ show over in Russia, but what’s the point in going out there? You’d have to knock them out just to get a draw! I’m only 26 so I’ve got lots of time yet. I’m still comfortably doing six to eight rounds, just waiting for a call, but it’s got to be a good call, I’m not desperate.”

Fuller spoke to British Boxing News after the end of another training session at Kent Gloves in Gillingham.

He concluded with a thank you to his team, “I’d like to shout out trainers Lee Page and Chris Lamontagne, as well as Kent Gloves because we’ve been training there and it’s been brilliant. The coaches have been taking us for morning and night sessions, and I can’t thank them enough. We’ve got a good team training together with Danny Shannon, Charlie Shane and Jimmy Peckham.”

