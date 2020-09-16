Erickson Lubin ready to make a statement against Terrell Gausha on Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘Hammer’ Lubin 22-1 (16) knows that he needs a convincing victory over Terrell Gausha 21-1-1 (10) to stake his claim for another world title shot.

The pair will meet over 12 rounds at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut live on Showtime this Saturday night.

Lubin was blasted out in one round by WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York three years ago.

Victory over Gausha will put Lubin in line for a rematch with Charlo, who face WBA and IBF champion Jeison Rosario in a unification clash at the Mohegan Sun Casino on September 26.

The 24-year-old southpaw believes he has all the tools to deliver an impressive performance against Gausha.

“I respect him as a fighter, but I don’t think Gausha is on my level,” said Lubin.

“He’s standing in my way of becoming a world champion, so I need to take care of business Saturday night and look good doing it. I have to make a statement in this fight.”

Lubin and Gausha were set to meet on Showtime last October before Gausha was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury.

Gausha is coming off a 10-round split decision draw against former world champion Austin Trout. His lone loss was on points to WBA junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara three years ago.

“Gausha is a US Olympian who’s fought at the championship level, so I know he’s going to bring that experience to the table,” said Lubin.

“This is a chance for me to show my growth in the ring and really separate myself as one of the elite fighters in this division.”

Lubin has won four-straight fights since his 2017 defeat to Charlo, with three coming by stoppage.

The winning streak has coincided with him bringing in renowned trainer Kevin Cunningham, who was also the head trainer for former world champions Devon Alexander and Cory Spinks, amongst others.

“We’re out here in West Palm Beach, Fla. and training camp has been going as planned,” said Lubin.

“It’s just hard work and dedication day after day. Coach Cunningham and I are working great together. Everyone knows that he’s a no-nonsense type of trainer, so that mindset is contagious.

“I’ve done everything that’s been demanded of me so far in training. I’m in great shape and will be ready to go into deep waters if the fight goes the distance.”

Lubin returns to fight on a Showtime platform for the fourth-straight bout and his second consecutive headlining appearance after his October 2019 unanimous decision victory over Nathaniel Gallimore in the main event.

“It’s always a great feeling to be fighting on the big stage on Showtime,” said Lubin.

“This is a title eliminator, so everything is on the line for me. I have to bring the heat from the opening bell.

“We are in the business of entertaining the fans, so I’m coming with everything I’ve got. Fans can expect to see an explosive fight on Saturday night.”

On the undercard featherweight Tugstsogt ‘King Tug’ Nyambayar 11-1 (9) will meet Cobia Breedy 15-0 (5) over 10 and welterweight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis 25-0 (23) will clash with Juan Carlos Abreu 23-5-1 (21) in another 10 rounder.